The dashboard is not the problem. Our definition of success Is

Most dashboards are not wrong. They are answering the wrong question. Every Monday morning, dashboards across organisations update exactly as expected. Impressions are delivered. Click-through rates improve. Costs come down. The system is working. What is unclear is whether the business is growing.

Marketing has confused delivery with impact.

Across the industry, measurement has standardised around what is easy to observe:

Impressions

Clicks



Reach



Cost efficiency

These are not meaningless metrics. They are operational signals. They confirm that activity happened. What they do not confirm is whether anything changed:

LDid demand increase?



Did behaviour shift?



Did revenue grow as a result?

That gap between activity and outcome is where most measurement frameworks fail.

The issue is not data. It is how the system is designed.

Activity metrics dominate because they are structurally reinforced:

Platforms optimise for in platform performance.



Agencies report on delivery.



Teams are rewarded for efficiency, not outcomes.

In this system, performance can improve while growth remains unchanged.

And often does.

In African markets, the gap is structural.

This is not just a measurement discipline problem. It is a market reality.

Digital growth is outpacing measurement maturity

Internet penetration across sub-Saharan Africa has passed 40%, with wide variation by market. Mobile accounts for most access, often over 80%.

Cross-device tracking and identity resolution remain limited.

Platform data dominates decision-making

Meta and Google account for a significant share of digital media investment across markets like South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria. However, platform data is self-reported and not deduplicated.

Most dashboards are therefore measuring versions of the same audience more than once, creating a false sense of scale.

Offline behaviour still drives outcomes

Television remains a major reach driver in South Africa, while informal retail and offline purchase dominate in many other markets. What is measured is overwhelmingly digital.

What drives conversion is not always.

Brand impact is under-measured

Global evidence consistently shows that brand building contributes materially to long-term growth. Yet brand metrics are often absent from performance reporting.

The result is a system biased toward what is visible, not what is valuable.

What this looks like in practice

These gaps are not theoretical. They show up clearly in market.

Retail: Robust performance masking weak growth

A national retail client saw continuous improvement in digital efficiency:

Cost per click down significantly.



Conversion rates increasing



Delivery exceeding benchmarks

However, when sales and media investment were analysed together:

Overall growth remained flat.



New customer acquisition had stalled.

Incrementality testing revealed that a portion of conversions would have occurred without paid media.

What changed

Investment was rebalanced toward demand creation, and testing replaced last click attribution as the optimisation lens.

Result

Improved acquisition and stronger business-level efficiency over time.

Lesson

Conversion efficiency alone can mask declining incremental growth.

Financial services: Reported reach overstating reality

A multi-market financial services brand relied on platform dashboards to track campaign performance.

Reported data indicated strong reach and engagement. Cross-channel analysis showed:

High duplication across platforms



Lower actual unique reach than reported.



Missed high-value audiences.

What changed

Planning shifted to audience coverage rather than platform optimisation.

Result

Increased unique reach and improved efficiency without increasing budget.

Lesson

Platform metrics can create a false sense of scale.

FMCG: Short term gains eroding long term demand.

An FMCG client progressively shifted budget toward performance channels.

Short term results improved:

Stronger promotional spikes



Lower cost efficiency metrics

At the same time:

Baseline sales declined



Brand consideration weakened

What changed

Brand investment was reintroduced and tracked alongside performance.

Result

Recovery in baseline sales and stronger overall efficiency as demand increased.

Lesson

Short term optimisation can reduce future demand.

Telco: Testing replaced reporting

A telecoms brand optimised campaigns based on dashboard metrics such as click-through rate and cost per acquisition.

A structured testing framework was introduced using controlled regional exposure.

This revealed:

Some high-performing channels delivered minimal incremental impact.



Others with weaker reported metrics drove disproportionate business outcomes.

What changed

Budget decisions shifted from reported performance to proven incrementality.

Result

Reduced wasted spend and clearer growth drivers.

Lesson

The critical question is not what performed. It is what caused the result.

Efficiency is not effectiveness.

One of the biggest risks in modern marketing is over optimisation. When decisions are guided only by short term signals:

Budget shifts toward fast converting channels.



Brand investment declines



Future demand weakens.

Performance improves in dashboards. Growth does not always follow.

What outcome-based measurement requires

Improving measurement is not about adding more data. It is about changing the model.

From channel metrics to total contribution

Marketing works as a system. Measurement should reflect that.

Cross channel modelling is essential to understand true impact.

From short term signals to long term effects

Weekly performance data explains response.

Brand and demand metrics explain future growth.

Both are required.

From reporting to experimentation

The most important question is not what happened.

It is what would have happened without the activity.

Incrementality testing must become standard practice.

The uncomfortable truth

Most measurement systems are not designed to challenge decisions.

They are designed to validate them. If dashboards reward activity, organisations will continue to optimise for it, regardless of impact.

Where to start

Ask a simple question:

Which metrics in your current dashboard have a proven link to business outcomes?

If the answer is unclear, the issue is not reporting quality. It is how success has been defined.

The industry does not have a data problem. It has a decision problem.

In African markets, this is more than a measurement gap. It is a growth constraint.

When what is easiest to measure drives decisions, organisations optimise toward visibility, not value. The opportunity is not better dashboards. It is building measurement systems that reflect how growth happens.



