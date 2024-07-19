Subscribe & Follow
Sustainability Summit Africa brings together people for the planet
The theme of the 2024 summit is 'From vision to action – driving sustainable change together'. Over four years, this conference has earned the reputation of Africa’s premier ESG (environmental, social and governance) transformative event. This year, it forms part of the 18th annual Smart Procurement World Indaba at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand.
Reflecting its commitment to sustainability, Heineken Beverages is the diamond sponsor of the 2024 Sustainability Summit Africa. One of the organisation’s most recent projects in this space is the launch of the 650ml returnable bottle, a revolutionary transformation in its packaging strategy.
“Heineken Beverages is leading the charge towards a more sustainable future through our Brew a Better World strategy, and we are thrilled to support the Sustainability Summit Africa,” says Millicent Maroga, corporate affairs director at Heineken Beverages. “We recognise the imperative to embed sustainability into the fabric of how we work. Through our Brew a Better World strategy we are better positioned to anticipate and mitigate risks and more readily adapt to changing market conditions and seize new opportunities. It’s not only the right thing for the planet and society but also for our business and stakeholders," Maroga stresses.
On the agenda and key for Heineken Beverages is a panel discussion titled 'Circular economy from vision to action – driving sustainable change together' as this speaks directly to the environment pillar of our Brew a Better World agenda. Also included are a host of presentations and discussions, covering topics ranging from building resilient supply chains in the face of global changes to the promise of artificial intelligence and the promise of blockchain in driving sustainable sourcing. Industry experts such as Dr Jaisheila Rajput, founder and chief executive officer of TOMA-Now and Susanna Kwon, ISM executive in the Procurement Operations Centre at Massmart will share their insights and experience.
