As online fashion retail becomes increasingly influenced by AI-generated search and shopping experiences, South African fashion platform, Superbalist, is actively investing in Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) — a new frontier in e-commerce visibility.

While traditional SEO focuses on ranking in search results, GEO is about earning presence in AI-generated answers — the kinds of responses provided by tools like

ChatGPT, Google Search Generative Experience (SGE), and Perplexity.

With a growing number of consumers turning to generative engines for discovery — asking questions like “Where can I buy Nike sneakers online in South Africa?” or “Best online fashion

platforms with fast delivery?” — the rules of digital marketing are being rewritten.

“GEO is the next major unlock in ecommerce visibility,” says Superbalist CTO, Ashley Martin.

GEO in practice

To remain at the forefront, Superbalist has started optimising everything from category page structure to editorial strategy and brand keyword mapping.

The company has also increased its publishing output around high-intent search terms including:

Buy Mango clothing South Africa

Same-day delivery fashion Johannesburg

Where to shop Adidas sneakers online SA

AI-powered personal styling South Africa



These keywords are strategically embedded in both branded and non-branded content — ensuring Superbalist remains relevant in prompts both general (“best fashion sites in South Africa”) and specific (“affordable Levi’s jeans online”).

Beyond SEO: A shift in strategy

Superbalist isn’t alone in rethinking how shoppers discover products. Global platforms like Amazon, Walmart and Zalando are also adapting to generative engines. But in the

African context, Superbalist is among the first to publicly align its content and commerce strategy with the rise of LLM-driven discovery (and in preparation for the rise of agentic

commerce).

The CEO of Superbalist sums this up very well; “...as the world moves at exponential speed into the world of AI, we as a team are investing strategically into how Superbalist can use this transformative technology to keep on winning.”

The business, which recently expanded into physical retail via Mango and TAF stores and operates across categories including sneakers, streetwear, beauty, accessories and AI-powered styling - sees GEO not just as a marketing tactic but as a strategic driver for growth.

Building for discovery

With over 4.5 million monthly users, a growing loyalty base, and a catalogue of over 50,000 products, Superbalist's investment in GEO signals a long-term shift towards semantic architecture, behavioural content, and LLM-readable structure, not just paid visibility.

In a world where generative AI tools are increasingly recommending what to buy, from where, and why, Superbalist wants to make sure that its name is always in the conversation.