Stationery giant Hamelin expands into Southern Africa with ErgoKonzept acquisition

Hamelin, the French family-owned school and office suppliers, has acquired a majority stake in ErgoKonzept, a South African distributor of premium European brands.

The company will now operate as Hamelin South Africa, strengthening Hamelin’s presence on the African continent.

The acquisition marks a key step in Hamelin’s international growth strategy, enabling the launch of Oxford – featuring quality OptikPaper+ and the Scribzee digital note management app – and accelerating the expansion of Pelikan, the historic German stationery brand renowned for fine writing instruments and school supplies.

Founded in 1868 in Normandy, France, Hamelin is a European supplier of innovative school and office products. Its portfolio includes Oxford, Pelikan, Unilux, and Herlitz. Hamelin’s manufacturing sites emphasise innovation, quality, and sustainability, serving millions of students and professionals worldwide.

ErgoKonzept, established in Johannesburg in 2021, has successfully reintroduced Pelikan to South Africa and built strong retail and consumer relationships through its premium brand portfolio, including Pelikan and Moll ergonomic furniture.

As Hamelin South Africa, the company will serve the growing local demand of students, educators, and professionals for quality notebooks and exercise books, filing products, and digital productivity tools.

This includes launching Oxford’s OptikPaper+ for a smooth, high-definition writing experience and Scribzee for seamless note digitization. The company will also start supplying Unilux’s ergonomic office equipment to the local market.

“We’re thrilled to welcome ErgoKonzept as Hamelin South Africa,” said Eric Joan, CEO of Hamelin. “By combining our expertise with the South African team’s entrepreneurial drive, we’ll accelerate the growth of Oxford and Pelikan, enhancing educational tools and stationery innovation in this dynamic region.”

“As Hamelin South Africa, we’re excited to introduce Oxford with Scribzee, grow Pelikan’s footprint, and start offering Unilux’s ergonomic solutions,” added Rolf Endres, founder of ErgoKonzept. “This partnership allows us to bring even more world-class European products to South African consumers and businesses.”

The integration will strengthen supply chain efficiencies and improve product availability for retailers and consumers across Southern Africa. Hamelin remains committed to its family-owned values, focusing on innovation, quality, and sustainability as it expands globally.

