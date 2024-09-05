Spar appoints new CFO
Isaacs was the group finance director of upmarket retailer and Spar competitor Woolworths Holdings Limited from 2013 to 2023.
"Isaacs has strong strategic and operational finance experience that will add considerable value to the company," Spar said in the statement.
He succeeds Mark Godfrey, whose decision to retire was announced in June this year. Godfrey will step back from his role as group chief financial officer on Thursday, 31 December, 2024.
Source: Reuters
