    South African retail sales rise 2.3% year on year in March

    By Bhargav Acharya
    16 May 2024
    16 May 2024
    South African retail sales rose 2.3% year on year in March after decreasing by a revised 0.7% in February, Statistics South Africa figures showed on Wednesday, 15 May, 2024.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    On a month-on-month basis, sales increased 1.4% in March.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

