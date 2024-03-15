Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ignition GroupAfriGISBrandMappRogerwilcoSAICAIrvine PartnersMesh TradeInsight SurveyRegent Business SchoolAICPA & CIMAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Banking News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    South African president extends central bank governor's term, appoints new deputy governor

    By Bhargav Acharya
    15 Mar 2024
    15 Mar 2024
    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the term of central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago for another five years from November and appointed Mampho Modise as a new deputy governor of the bank, the presidency said on Friday, 15 March 2024.
    Source: Reuters. Central bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago.
    Source: Reuters. Central bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago.

    "The re-appointment of Governor Kganyago will ensure continuity and institutional stability at the reserve bank," the presidency said in a statement.

    Modise, who is currently a deputy director-general in the National Treasury, will start her role on 1 April for a term of five years, the statement said. She replaces former deputy governor Kuben Naidoo.

    Read more: SARB, Lesetja Kganyago, Cyril Ramaphosa, South African Reserve Bank, Bhargav Acharya
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    Related

    Ramaphosa concerned over learner dropouts and repetition
    Ramaphosa concerned over learner dropouts and repetition
    3 hours
    Source: Reuters.
    Steinhoff: Reserve Bank manager signed off on billions in alleged unlawful cross-border transactions (Part One)
     3 days
    Source: Reuters. President Cyril Ramaphosa.
    Ramaphosa tours newly built Mpumalanga hospital
    3 days
    The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity briefed the media on the Energy Action Plan
    Electricity Minister: ‘South Africa is making strides in addressing energy crisis’
     11 Mar 2024
    Source: Sars.
    Sars commissioner's term extended
    28 Feb 2024
    An aerial view of Kriel Power Station run by state electricity utility Eskom in Delmas, in Mpumalanga. Source: Reuters/Shafiek Tassiem
    Eskom chair reiterates need for private investment
     22 Feb 2024
    Praveen Govender is chief sales and marketing officer at DFA, a subsidiary of Maziv
    #Sona2024 response: SA must unleash telco potential for economic growth
     18 Feb 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    SA's budget to consolidate more slowly, rate cuts delayed: Reuters poll
    15 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz