Simba unveils its new thicker cut potato chip

For generations, Simba has held a special place in South African culture, accompanying everything from family gatherings and road trips to school lunchboxes and match-day celebrations.

Now, the iconic brand is ushering in a new chapter with the activation of its Thicker Cut chip, a product innovation designed to deliver a more flavourful and satisfying snacking experience.

The new Thicker Cut chip has been developed to enhance what consumers already love about Simba. With a thicker cut and deeper ridges, the potato chip retains more seasoning, resulting in greater flavour delivery in every bite.

The improved texture also creates a more substantial crunch, elevating the overall eating experience while remaining true to the unmistakable taste that has made Simba a household favourite for decades.

Alongside the product upgrade, Simba has introduced refreshed packaging that reflects the energy and excitement of the new Thicker Cut range. The updated design ensures stronger shelf presence while helping to preserve the freshness and crunch consumers expect from the brand.

The activation represents an important evolution for Simba. Rather than changing what has made the brand successful for generations, the Thicker Cut chip builds on Simba's heritage by enhancing the qualities consumers value most: flavour, crunch and enjoyment.

Consumers have always associated Simba with great taste and memorable moments shared with family and friends. The Thicker Cut chip allows us to deliver an even more enjoyable flavour experience while staying true to the product people know and love.

This activation reflects our commitment to continually innovating and improving our offering while maintaining the heritage that has made Simba an iconic South African brand," said Raylene Barlow, Simba’s senior brand manager.

To mark the activation, Simba is bringing the product innovation to life through its "Giant Chip At Montecasino" activation taking place on 6 June. The activation has been specifically designed to showcase the Thicker Cut chip and refreshed packaging on a larger scale, placing the new product firmly at the centre of the consumer experience.

The giant chip installation serves as a physical representation of the scale of the product upgrade, allowing consumers to engage directly with the new Thicker Cut chip through product sampling, interactive games and immersive brand experiences. Every element of the activation has been developed to spotlight the product's defining features, from its flavour-holding ridges to its distinctive crunch and refreshed packaging design.

The activation of the Thicker Cut chip reinforces Simba's commitment to delivering quality, innovation and enjoyment to South African consumers while continuing to celebrate the vibrant spirit and unmistakable Roarrrr that have defined the brand for generations.

As South Africans discover the new Thicker Cut chip, Simba remains focused on creating products that bring people together and make everyday moments more enjoyable, one flavour-packed bite at a time.