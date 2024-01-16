Industries

    Saturday Night Fitness returns to Cape Town for one epic workout party

    Issued by Media24 Lifestyle
    16 Jan 2024
    16 Jan 2024
    Year after year, one of the biggest trends fitness trends of the global industry remains group workouts. A group workout brings together the two biggest hitters in fitness – community and endorphins! And when South Africa’s biggest workout party returns to Grand West casino on 17 February 2024, you’ll get loads of both.
    The endorphins will come in the form of five back-to-back express group fitness classes, featuring some of the country’s most legendary personal trainers. The programme kicks off with an energising warm-up with Rockstar Fitness’s Ceri Hannan. Ceri’s routines are legendary – he puts together a bespoke playlist that is designed to get the blood pumping and the feet stomping.

    Warmed up? Get ready for Queen Fitnass, Mapule Ndhlovu. Mapule is the real deal – she is a personal trainer, HIIT aficionado, fitness brand ambassador and social media inspiration. She is beloved across the continent for her infectious energy and her challenges – just try skipping with her and you’ll understand! Mapule will host a HIIT class set to Saturday Night Fitness’s resident DJ Junglegum’s epic tunes.

    Then the line-up slows down with a sunset yoga session led by Earth Child’s Noks Jada, followed by a ‘Love Your Body’ dance workout with the crew from Takkies’ Rockingheels. And before you set the night on fire, we’ll welcome Fitness Icon from Jozi. Mac-D and Miyagi are a super creative, high energy cardio dance duo that bring major vibes, killer moves, a brilliant soundtrack and so much spirit to the finale.

    So, what about the community? The community comes thanks to all of you! With 800 women of all fitness levels, enjoying, dancing, moving, sweating together at Saturday Night Fitness, this event represents fitness at its finest and most positive and powerful. It remains a date to remember long after the Fitbit points have been calculated. One night to slam your fitness goals, have fun and make money! Yes, this year, Saturday Night Fitness is also giving one lucky participant the chance to win R10,000 in cash on the day! So, even more reason to buy a ticket.

    Saturday Night Fitness is sponsored by Mitchum South Africa, Stanley, African Extracts XXX

    To buy tickets through Quicket: https://qkt.io/8AkT7D

    For interviews and event-related queries, please Andile Nkosi, moc.42aideM@isokN.elidnA or Francois Malan, moc.42aideM@nalaM.siocnarF.

    Media24 Lifestyle
    Media24 Lifestyle, publishers of South Africa's top lifestyle and magazine brands has aligned its sales and marketing activities with a solution-orientated, go-to-market approach that places client's branded content within a trusted environment.

