SA to partake in Petersberg Climate Dialogue

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Dr Dion George, will this week represent South Africa at the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue (PCD), where the country will reinforce its commitment to climate action.

“The dialogue will provide a strategic opportunity for South Africa to reinforce its commitment to climate action, advocate for equitable solutions that address the unique challenges faced by developing nations, and foster stronger international cooperation,” the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment said on Monday.

Taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday, the annual high-level conference, co-hosted by Germany and Brazil in Berlin, Germany, serves as a crucial bridge between successive United Nations Climate Change Conferences (COPs), providing a platform for international dialogue on climate action and cooperation.

“Established in 2010 by former German Chancellor Dr Angela Merkel, the dialogue convenes selected nations to pave the way for successful negotiations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

“The ministerial meeting provides an informal yet strategic space for countries to deliberate on key issues under the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, including the Global Goal on Adaptation, mitigation ambition, loss and damage from climate impacts, and the provision of international climate finance,” the department said.

The Minister will use this platform as an opportunity to provide an overview of South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group.

“I look forward to sharing highlights about our five interrelated key priorities, including climate change and air quality, biodiversity and conservation, and land degradation, desertification and drought,” said George.