South Africa
Automotive Dealers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comDunlop Tyres SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    SA car dealers face growing pressure, Nada warns

    Brandon Cohen, chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada), has outlined the mounting pressures on South Africa’s new car dealerships and how the association supports its members in an increasingly competitive and complex market.
    30 Sep 2025
    30 Sep 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    South Africa has over 1,700 dealerships representing 50 passenger brands, 29 bakkie and commercial brands, and more than 2,500 model derivatives.

    Dealers account for roughly 84% of the 45,000–50,000 new vehicles sold each month, managing high financing levels, evolving consumer expectations, and extensive compliance requirements.

    “Selling cars in South Africa has never been tougher,” said Cohen.

    “Dealers face intense competition, tight margins, a complex web of compliance obligations, and rapid shifts in consumer behaviour. Yet they remain the backbone of the industry, creating jobs, taking financial risks, and ensuring mobility for millions of South Africans.”

    The dealer landscape

    Around 80% of new vehicle sales are financed, typically over 72 months, with vehicles retained for an average of 45–48 months before being resold. The average financed amount is approximately R360,000.

    While the broader economy faces challenges, there are positive indicators: inflation currently sits at 3.3%, banks have not ruled out further rate cuts, and vehicle finance originations have increased by 12% year-on-year, alongside a slight decline in delinquencies.

    Despite these signs, the environment remains demanding. Dealers must navigate more than 120 legislative requirements, each carrying potential risk if mismanaged.

    Added pressures include the rise of AI, new-energy vehicles, and autonomous driving, which further complicate the industry landscape.

    Read more: dealerships, car dealerships, National Automobile Dealers’ Association, Nada, car dealers, Brandon Cohen
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz