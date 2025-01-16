Legal Medical Law
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Ruling highlights importance of wording in indemnity insurance policies

    Jean-Paul RuddBy Jean-Paul Rudd
    16 Jan 2025
    16 Jan 2025
    Claims-made policies in professional indemnity insurance often include prior exclusion clauses, which serve to limit the insurer's liability for claims arising from circumstances that occurred or were known before the policy's inception date.
    Jean-Paul Rudd - Partner, Adams and Adams
    Jean-Paul Rudd - Partner, Adams and Adams

    Insurers should exercise care in drafting prior exclusion clauses to ensure clarity and precision. Ambiguities in these clauses can lead to disputes and unintended liability for claims that predate the policy’s inception.

    The recent New York case of Integris Risk Retention Group v Capital Region Orthopaedics Associates highlights the importance of clear drafting. In this case, the court examined the insurer’s liability under a claims-made policy with a prior exclusion clause.

    In April 2022, one of the insured healthcare provider's patients underwent back surgery and later become paralysed. Subsequent thereto, the insurer issued the insured with two policies, effective from 1 October 2022 to 1 October 2023.

    In March 2023, the patient (who eventually passed away in 2024) and his wife initiated a malpractice claim against the insured. The insurer denied liability and approached the court for a declaratory order, seeking confirmation that its decision to reject the claim was lawful. It alleged that the insured had failed to disclose material facts about the April 2022 incident in its application forms.

    The insurer also relied on the policies’ prior knowledge exclusions, which precluded coverage for claims arising from incidents the insured knew or should have reasonably known about before the policies commenced.

    However, the court found that the exclusions did not apply, as they explicitly referred to prior “claims” rather than broader “facts or circumstances” that could lead to a claim.

    The court emphasised that no “claim” had been made before the policies took effect and highlighted the narrower wording of the exclusion compared to the broader language typically found in similar policies. Consequently, the court dismissed the insurer's application.

    In conclusion, this case underscores the critical role of precise and unambiguous wording in prior exclusion clauses within claims-made policies. Insurers must carefully balance the need to limit liability with the duty to provide clear and transparent terms to their policyholders. Ambiguities, as demonstrated here, can tilt the scales in favour of the insured, potentially exposing insurers to unintended risks.

    This judgement serves as a cautionary reminder for insurers drafting exclusion clauses to adopt language that explicitly aligns with their intended scope of coverage. By doing so, insurers can mitigate the likelihood of disputes and ensure that their liability exclusions are upheld in court.

    Read more: insurance policy, medical malpractice claims, liability insurance, medical malpractice, Jean-Paul Rudd, liability claim
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Jean-Paul Rudd

    Jean-Paul Rudd is a partner in Adams and Adams' Insurance Division. He has been with the firm since 2008 and was promoted to partnership in 2014. He specialises in insurance law, medical law, and general litigation, with a specific focus on: • Medical Negligence • Professional and Public Liability • General Liability Litigation • General Litigation • Regulatory Complaints
      Related
      More industry news

      NextOptions
      Let's do Biz