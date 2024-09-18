Remote worker visa, tour scheme to boost SA’s tourism and economy

South Africa’s tourism sector is set to benefit significantly from new initiatives announced by Home Affairs Minister, Leon Schreiber at the RMB Morgan Stanley Investor Conference. The Department of Home Affairs is introducing a remote worker visa and the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme, aimed at attracting foreign professionals and enhancing the tourism sector.

The remote worker visa will allow individuals employed and paid by foreign companies to live in South Africa while working remotely. Minister Schreiber emphasized that this initiative will help boost local economies by bringing in foreign spending. He stated, “These regulations will bring the remote working visa to life after we are able to iron out the tax implications of this new system.”

Economic impact

Minister Schreiber highlighted the potential economic benefits of the new visa regulations, noting, “Boosting tourism arrivals by 10% could add another 0.6% to annual GDP growth." This initiative is expected to inject valuable foreign capital into local economies, boosting spending in sectors such as tourism, retail, and hospitality.

The Trusted Tour Operator Scheme is designed to simplify the visa process for large tour groups, particularly from China and India. Schreiber mentioned, “The combination of regulatory reforms (including the remote working visa and the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme) will, within the next year, take South Africa much closer to the additional 11,000 skilled workers and the 10% increase in tourism the country needs to quadruple economic growth.”

Digital transformation

Schreiber also addressed the need for digital transformation within Home Affairs to enhance efficiency and reduce corruption. He said, “The only way to turn Home Affairs into a department that supercharges economic growth, delivers dignified civic services and secures national security is by urgently embracing automation and digital transformation.”

Minister Schreiber’s announcements mark a significant step towards leveraging Home Affairs as a driver of economic growth. By attracting remote workers and simplifying the tourism visa process, these initiatives are poised to bolster South Africa’s economy and tourism sector in the coming years.