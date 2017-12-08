Redefine Properties unveils newly expanded Pan Africa Mall

Redefine Properties, South Africa’s listed real estate investment trust (REIT), has officially opened the newly expanded Pan Africa Mall.

Source: Supplied.

The expansion added 9,000m² of additional retail space, increasing the mall’s total gross lettable area (GLA) to over 25,000m². The mall is co-owned by Redefine Properties and Talis Property Fund.

Pan Africa Mall, located in Alexandra, underwent a significant upgrade, offering a wider range of stores and restaurants for the community. The centre now features a new upper-level floor for fashion retailers, including the relocated Mr Price and Ackermans stores, and an extended ground floor, which includes a new Roots Butchery, an expanded Truworths, and an FNB branch.

Notable new tenants include W.Edit, Sportscene, Pick n Pay Clothing, Jam Clothing, Hungry Lion, Vision Works, The HUB, Selfast, Nizams, Clothing Junction, and Tekkie Town.

Andrew König, chief executive officer at Redefine, says, “The expansion of Pan Africa Mall is a major milestone for both Redefine and the Alexandra community.

"By creating opportunities for local businesses and investing in sustainable solutions like solar power, we are contributing to the area’s economic growth while ensuring the centre serves the community for years to come.”

The new expansion reflects Redefine’s vision to enhance the retail experience and collaborate with the Alexandra community towards collective growth.

Pan Africa Mall’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) credentials will be improved as the upgrade incorporates full back-up power and water – including the exploration of sinking a borehole, a R12.2m solar photovoltaic (PV) system with an 851kWp capacity, and the installation of energy-efficient lighting and water-efficient toilets.

Including these ESG measures into the centre’s operations is vital to Redefine’s commitment to sustainability, enhancing customer loyalty, and future-proofing the shopping area, helping the community it serves.

Tebogo Mogashoa, chairman of Talis Property Fund, adds, “As investors deeply committed to Alexandra, Talis Property Fund sees this expansion as more than just retail growth – it’s an investment in the social fabric and economic future of the area.

“We have seen how the Pan Africa Mall has evolved into a welcoming space that fosters strong community connections, where families, small businesses, and social partners come together.

"Building on a foundation of trust, our partnerships remain instrumental in creating lasting value, reflecting the strength of collaboration in stimulating local economic development.

“We’re grateful to our social partners who have played a central role in helping us realise this vision.”

In a pioneering initiative, the centre was the first of its kind in South Africa built with fully integrated public transport, which includes a 50,000m² taxi facility. Street hawkers are now being offered permanent stalls – managed by the Alexandra Taxi Association. Redefine is committed to growing smaller businesses and improving the area for customers.

“This project is about more than just expanding a shopping centre. It is about empowering local businesses and driving urban renewal in Alexandra. Redefine is committed to creating lasting value for the community and shaping a sustainable future for South African cities,” König concludes.