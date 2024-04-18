Radisson arrives in Cape Town with Foreshore debut

The Radisson Hotel Group has introduced the Radisson brand to Cape Town, South Africa, by transforming Park Inn Cape Town Foreshore into Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore. Situated moments away from the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and the iconic Victoria & Alfred Waterfront; the establishment becomes the Group's third Radisson property in South Africa.

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Cape Town's city centre, Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore stands as an ideal haven for travellers exploring South Africa's oldest city, whether for business or leisure. Situated within proximity to globally acclaimed tourist landmarks and the bustling business hub, the hotel offers unparalleled convenience.

After undergoing an extensive eight-month renovation, the hotel's 120 rooms exude a contemporary charm, featuring refreshing modern decor that fosters a tranquil atmosphere for guests. Moreover, guests can revel in breathtaking views of the iconic Table Mountain and the bustling city centre from the comfort of their rooms.

Tim Cordon, chief operating officer, Middle East, Africa and South East Asia Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group says: "We are thrilled to debut our rapidly expanding Radisson brand in Cape Town, which marks our third Radisson property in South Africa. With its strategic location nestled among the finest leisure attractions and business addresses and boasting one of the best rooftops in the city, it was a natural choice to refurbish and elevate the hotel to our Radisson brand standards.

"Radisson is renowned for striking the perfect balance between work and play, and we're confident that our guests will experience nothing but the best during their stay at Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore."

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed to the newly re-energised reception lobby and foyer. Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore is home to South Africa's first Filini restaurant, following the restaurant’s success at Radisson RED London Heathrow airport. Filini offers a delectable dining experience of fresh, simple, and delicious Italian-style cuisine, from starters to decadent desserts.

The restaurant's open-plan kitchen creates a dynamic and interactive dining setting, while the hotel's vibrant Harald's Rooftop Bar & Terrace is the perfect spot to unwind and enjoy uninterrupted views of Table Mountain and the cityscape. The bar and terrace also feature a perfectly positioned plunge pool to complete the hotel’s rooftop experience.

"At Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore, we are dedicated to offering our guests the perfect balance during their stay. Our new offering and amenities will bring added value to the Foreshore area, catering to both business and leisure guests, whether from nearby or from abroad. We're excited to welcome back our guests and provide them with an even better experience, thanks to our updated features and added comfort, designed to ensure our guests have a great night's sleep and overall stay," adds Angus Spurr, general manager.

Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore offers a diverse range of business and meeting amenities to its guests, including versatile meeting and event venues, secure indoor parking, and complimentary access to a state-of-the-art gym. The 125-square-metre meeting space is elegantly designed and can accommodate up to 120 guests theatre-style or 140 guests in a cocktail setting, and provides a perfect blend of functionality and sophistication, making them the ideal choice for hosting events and meetings.