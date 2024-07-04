Q&A with Ricardo Goss: Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and professional soccer player

Ricardo Goss, a professional soccer player from Durban, KZN, plays as a goalkeeper for SuperSport United FC, on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns and the South Africa national football team.

He has been part of various clubs in the South African Premier Division and is known for his impressive skills and quick reflexes on the field. Goss has made significant contributions to his teams and has earned recognition for his performances in domestic competitions.

Can you tell us about your journey into football? When did you realise you wanted to pursue this as a career and specifically as a goalkeeper?

I wouldn’t say I knew from the start that I was going to be a goalkeeper. Growing up, I played as a striker. I started out as a goalkeeper for Chesterville, where I grew up, teaching a family member how to be a goalkeeper while playing as a striker. I used winter gloves at that time.

Who were your role models or inspirations growing up, both in football and in life?

Brian "Spiderman" Baloyi was my inspiration. I admired his style so much that I wanted to grow dreadlocks like him, but as a person of color, our hair texture is different. When he was captain, he wore bandanas as armbands, which inspired me to do the same. Iker Casillas also inspired me with his impressive game reading skills.

What has been the most memorable moment of your football career so far, and why?

I have two memorable moments. The first was when I made the CAF Team of the Week while playing for Sundowns. The second was receiving a bronze medal at Afcon.

What has been the biggest challenge you've faced in your career, and how did you overcome it?

I've faced two significant challenges. The first was a Grade 2 hamstring injury. Overcoming it was tough because I initially feared re-injury when I returned to the pitch. The second challenge was lack of game time at Sundowns, which I addressed through a loan deal to SuperSport United.

Can you walk us through a typical training day for you? How do you stay in peak physical condition? How does your training differ as a goalkeeper?

I train every day; being in peak physical shape is essential for us. I'm not afraid to put in extra work after team training. Dieting is crucial too, so I make careful decisions about what I eat.

How important is diet in your training, and what does your daily meal plan look like?

Diet is vital for any professional sportsman; it aids recovery, which is paramount. I don’t eat in the mornings; I only have lunch and dinner, but I'll have a cappuccino here and there. I eat a substantial lunch after training and then have a lighter dinner.

How do you prepare mentally for a big match? Do you have any pre-game rituals or routines, especially for tournaments like the African Cup of Nations?

Our preparation is consistent for every game, whether against Brazil or a smaller team. We analyze each opponent's playing style and the conditions of the turf beforehand. Visualization is key—I visualize the game before stepping onto the field.

How do you manage to balance your professional career with personal life and family time?

Taking care of my body is the priority. When I'm in Johannesburg for the season, maintaining physical fitness allows my career to thrive. During the off-season, I return home to KZN to spend quality time with my family.

What are some of your hobbies and interests outside of football?

I enjoy reading, hiking, and go-karting with my family. Off-season is precious for me to reconnect because during the season, time with family is limited.

What are your goals and aspirations for the future, both in football and beyond?

One of my goals is to uplift the next generation through my foundation. I want to empower young people in Chesterville to pursue various professions, not just football, by providing resources and support.

What does it mean to you to play for Bafana Bafana, the national team?

My first cap for Bafana Bafana was against Lesotho in Lesotho during COSAFA. It was a surreal moment; I couldn't believe I got the call-up. Playing in Afcon has been a dream come true. Representing my country is an honor and a privilege. It's every athlete's dream to play for their nation, and it has allowed me to see the world and experience places I never imagined. Bafana Bafana represents the pinnacle of football in our country—I think anyone would be thrilled to receive that call-up.