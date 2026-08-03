Protec Stem opens refurbished science centre in KwaMashu

The second Protec Stem Science Centre of Excellence has officially been opened at the Ink Learning Centre in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal.

Supplied image: Guests and stakeholders at the opening of the new science centre in KwaMashu

For many years, the Ink laboratory served the communities of Inanda, Ntuzuma, and KwaMashu (Ink) as a vibrant scientific hub for learners from underserved backgrounds, and has now been refurbished as part of Protec Stem’s National Science Month programme.

The complete revitalisation of the facility was spearheaded by SLG, whose principal contribution of modern laboratory equipment, scientific apparatus, and specialised chemicals restored the laboratory to world-class standards.

The ongoing operational success of the Ink branch is made possible through the crucial support of branch donors Altron and Community Chest Durban, whose sustained operational funding ensures the centre can deliver continuous impact to the community.

"Establishing world-class Stem infrastructure in communities like INK is essential to bridging the education gap in South Africa," said Antony Hlwungwane, chairman of the Protec Board.

"We are deeply grateful to SLG for their leadership and shared vision, as well as our key operational funders Altron and Community Chest Durban. By equipping our youth with practical scientific skills today, we are fostering the innovators, engineers, and problem-solvers who will drive our nation's future economic growth."