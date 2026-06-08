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    New Science Resource Centre opens at Masiqhakaze Secondary School

    Masiqhakaze Secondary School's science laboratory has been transformed into a fully equipped Science Resource Centre that will serve learners and educators across 46 schools in the Ekurhuleni North District. The new centre, made possible through the Ardagh for Education Programme by Ardagh Glass Packaging-South Africa, in partnership with Protec, was officially opened last week.
    8 Jun 2026
    8 Jun 2026
    Supplied image: Talifhani Khubana (CFO, Protec), Munei Tshiovhe (GM Business Development, Protec) and Daniel Phukubje (Protec) with students at the official opening of the Science Resource Centre.
    Supplied image: Talifhani Khubana (CFO, Protec), Munei Tshiovhe (GM Business Development, Protec) and Daniel Phukubje (Protec) with students at the official opening of the Science Resource Centre.

    Masiqhakaze Secondary School was selected to host the dedicated facility so that local educators and learners would have ready access to the resources they need. Schools in the surrounding district are now able to borrow science equipment and consumables to run experiments and bring classroom learning to life.

    Science Resource Centres are a central component of the Ardagh for Education Programme. The Masiqhakaze centre joins existing facilities at Alberton and Dalpark Teacher Centres, bringing the total number of operational Ardagh for Education Science Resource Centres to three.

    “This new Science Resource Centre will help to close the gap in science education resources for schools in the Ekurhuleni North District,” said Simangaliso Mahlangu, executive: human resources at Ardagh. “By giving teachers and learners access to high-quality apparatus and consumables, we are creating the practical learning environments that nurture the next generation of South African scientists, engineers and innovators.”

    Ardagh for Education

    Launched in 2024, Ardagh for Education is a 10-year commitment by Ardagh Glass Packaging-South Africa to transform science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) education in communities surrounding its operations. The programme is championed by Ardagh Ambassador and Springbok World Cup-winning rugby player Damian Willemse, who shares a passion for community development across South Africa.

    Over the next eight years, Ardagh for Education aims to reach more than 200 schools, support 1,100 educators and enrich the learning experiences of over 300,000 learners from grades four through twelve. The programme reflects the social pillar of Ardagh’s sustainability strategy and the company’s purpose: “We make packaging for good”.

    Read more: STeM, science centres, science lab, Protec
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