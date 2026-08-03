South African company makes Time's 2026 top 100 EdTech list

What does it take to build a globally competitive business from one of the world's most challenging startup environments?

South Africa's startup ecosystem is vibrant, but global recognition remains the exception rather than the rule. That is why the recent inclusion of Teach Me 2 in Time's World's Top EdTech Companies 2026 is about more than one business's success. It demonstrates that a technology company built in South Africa can compete alongside some of the world's leading education platforms.

Designed to help families find high-quality tutors, Teach Me 2 has delivered over a million tutoring lessons. Tutoring for Grade 1 through to university is available in a wide range of subjects and can be accessed either online or in-person. The focus is on relational and personalised learning experiences that address learning deficits while building the student’s confidence and skills. More than 10,000 families are currently engaged on a platform.

Nick Miller, founder and CEO of Teach Me 2 hopes that this high-profile recognition provides encouragement to the South African technology sector. He says, “We have exceptional people in this country who can solve difficult problems, build enduring businesses and compete internationally. The environment isn’t always easy, but globally relevant education technology can absolutely be built from South Africa.”

Nick Miller, founder and CEO of Teach Me 2

Looking back, Nick believes two decisions fundamentally changed the trajectory of Teach Me 2. Firstly, around 2017, the business invested heavily in technology that could improve matching of tutors and learners, support customers, enhance learning outcomes and scale the business without sacrificing quality.

The second decision was to start building online tutoring capabilities years before the pandemic made it essential. When Covid-19 did bring face-to-face tutoring to a rapid halt, Teach Me 2 already had the foundations to pivot online and ultimately expand into more than 50 countries.

Three factors supporting Teach Me 2’s rise

The Teach Me 2 team has been rooted in a first-principles approach to technology. Nick says, “We always begin with the underlying problem rather than simply following whatever technology is fashionable. We ask what will genuinely help a learner improve, then consider how technology can make that experience better, more accessible, consistent and scalable.”

The business has also always been prepared to do things that don’t necessarily scale if they are the right thing for a customer. “One of our company values is ‘to be unforgettable’. We’re always aiming for a life-changing impact,” continues Nick. “Some time ago, we were speaking to a potential investor who happened to be reviewing Teach Me 2 documents on a flight. The passenger beside him noticed the name and spontaneously told him that Teach Me 2 had provided their family with a life-changing experience. That unsolicited recommendation gave the investor the confidence to back us. It showed us how commercially powerful genuinely caring for our customers can be.”

Nick also regards their highly selective process for tutors as a critical success factor. “Our test is simple,” he says, “Would we want this person tutoring our own child? Academic ability matters, but so does character, reliability and the ability to connect with a learner. A tutor isn’t simply delivering information. They are being invited into a family’s life and can become an important role model. Taking that responsibility seriously has helped us earn trust, retain customers and grow through referrals.”

Lessons for founders from Teach Me 2’s journey

Nick says, “The biggest lesson is not to mistake pedigree for capability, or confidence for competence. When I relocated to Silicon Valley, I was struck by how confidently American founders presented themselves and their businesses. As South Africans, we can be inclined to understate our strengths and assume that somebody with a degree from Stanford, MIT or Harvard must be operating at a level beyond us. Over time, I have learnt that this simply isn’t true. South African talent can compete with the best in the world.”

That confidence, however, has to be balanced with humility.

“Building a company in South Africa develops unusual resilience,” Nick continues. “Our founders have learnt to operate through electricity shortages, infrastructure problems, currency volatility and economic uncertainty. Those conditions are difficult, but they develop resourcefulness and adaptability that travel extremely well. My advice to new founders is to have enough confidence to compete globally, but enough humility to enter each market ready to listen and learn.”

The future of tutoring

Global recognition for Teach Me 2 comes at a fascinating moment for education. The rapid growth of AI has prompted widespread debate about the future role of teachers and tutors.

Nick says, “Many years in tutoring has taught us that effective learning is not simply about access to information. Learners also need someone who can identify where they are struggling, adapt to them, encourage them and hold them accountable. The human relationship can change a learner’s confidence and behaviour in a way that content alone cannot.”

In Nick’s view, the future is not a choice between technology and people. The real opportunity is to use AI and technology to help teachers and tutors be more effective, and ultimately to make personalised educational support more accessible and affordable for families.

He concludes, “I am incredibly proud of our team, and grateful for the tireless work that has built Teach Me 2 into a sustainable, global business. We feel that being recognised by Time is an extraordinary milestone, but it doesn’t feel like a finish line. As a team, we are excited about using everything we have learnt to build the next generation of Teach Me 2.”



