    Prince William heads to South Africa for green prize ceremony

    By Michael Holden
    1 Nov 2024
    1 Nov 2024
    Prince William jets to South Africa next week for the start of a four day trip which will take in the annual awards ceremony for the British heir-to-the throne's multi-million dollar environmental prize.
    Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales reacts as he speaks to students at the College Stoke Climsland in Callington, in Cornwall, southwestern England, on 17 October 2024. Justin Tallis/Pool via Reuters/File Photo
    Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales reacts as he speaks to students at the College Stoke Climsland in Callington, in Cornwall, southwestern England, on 17 October 2024. Justin Tallis/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

    William travels to Cape Town on Monday for a series of events to promote his Earthshot Prize, while he will also attend the United for Wildlife Global Summit and have a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during his stay.

    "His royal highness is looking forward to spending time with people from South Africa and across the wider continent, as well as celebrating the incredible climate solutions that will be spotlighted," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

    The trip will be the Prince of Wales' first to South Africa since 2010, and he will be making the visit alone as his wife Kate is still managing a return to work after finishing a course of preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

    William, who like his father King Charles has become a keen environmental campaigner, set up the Earthshot Prize in 2020, inspired by his last visit to Africa six years ago.

    A nod to former US President John F. Kennedy's "moonshot" project which led to the 1969 lunar landing, its goal is to find innovations to combat climate and other green issues, and awards five winners £1m ($1.3m) each to drive their projects.

    The ceremony itself will be held on 6 November, hosted by US actor Billy Porter and South African TV presenter Bonang Matheba, and will also feature performances by the likes of Nigerian pop star Davido and Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz.

    Supermodel Heidi Klum and actress Nina Dobrev will be among the celebrities announcing the winners.

    "I can’t wait to be part of an evening that celebrates creativity, human ingenuity, and artistry in all its different forms," Porter said.

    ($1 = £0.7709)

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Michael Holden

    Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton and Alison Williams
