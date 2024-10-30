Transforming waste into sustainable earnings

2024 Earthshot Prize finalist, Green Africa Youth Organisation (Gayo), strives to drive sustainable waste management practices through its innovative zero waste model.

Gayo was founded in 2014 by two Ghanaians, Joshoua Amponsem and Desmond Alugnoa. They recognised that the rapid expansion of cities and urbanisation presents significant waste management challenges. Their objective was to identify effective methods for disposing of organic waste and recycling plastic and other reusable materials to prevent them from ending up in landfills or being incinerated, which contributes to air pollution from waste.

Gayo’s zero waste model focuses on putting the infrastructure in place to support circular waste management, which in turn creates much-needed jobs. They work with local assemblies, waste management and environmental sustainability resources, municipalities and communities across Ghana to implement their zero waste approach.

At its heart, Gayo is about creating jobs and generating income. It employs and trains waste collectors and waste pickers, as well as young people and women from the community. They are taught the best way to manage waste to turn that into an income. Money is generated from selling compost and charcoal briquettes made from the waste.

Their results tell the real story:

Jobs created: 70 in the last five years with 5,000 people benefitting directly or indirectly.

70 in the last five years with 5,000 people benefitting directly or indirectly. Waste kept out of landfill: 170 tonnes since 2023 – 104 tonnes organic waste, 66 tonnes of plastic.

170 tonnes since 2023 – 104 tonnes organic waste, 66 tonnes of plastic. Impact on air pollution: 3.6 tonnes of CO2 (estimated).

What does the future hold for the innovative duo? Gayo is coming to a city near you in the next few years. They have ambitious plans to build a movement across Africa that will drive behavioural change in waste management. They want to grow from 150 to 500 employees across by 2030, extending their reach from Ghana into Kenya, Senegal, South Africa, Botswana, Sierra Leone, Morocco, Madagascar, Niger, and Nigeria.

In terms of impact on the environment, their goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and particle pollution in Ghana by up to 70% compared to open burning. They also aim to divert 50 tonnes per month (600 tonnes per year) of waste, building up to a total of 4,000 tonnes of waste diverted by 2030.

Gayo’s zero waste model is highly replicable. If they achieve their plan to scale up across Africa, they will be the leading climate change solution to waste management on the African continent.

Gayo is one of 15 finalists for the Earthshot Prize, with the chance to receive one of five £1m prizes. The award ceremony will be held in Cape Town in November this year, and will be broadcast by MultiChoice to its millions of customers across Africa.

These 15 finalists were selected from nearly 2,500 nominees submitted by Earthshot’s network of more than 430 nominators from 75 countries.

As one of the finalists, Gayo will benefit from the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Programme in the form of dedicated mentorship, resources and technical support to accelerate the growth of their zero waste model.

The support includes access to the prize’s robust network of influential businesses, investors and climate experts, including the Earthshot Prize’s Global Alliance of Partners, comprised of some of the world’s largest businesses, donors, investors and environmental organizations committed to climate action.

Finalists will also have access to Launchpad, Earthshot’s bespoke online innovative finance platform to matchmake Earthshot solutions to a growing community of members made up of mission-aligned donors and investors seeking to speed proven environmental solutions to scale.

MultiChoice is the official broadcast partner for the Earthshot Prize in Africa and a member of the Global Alliance Membership of the Earthshot Prize which includes non-profit and international organisations committed to the environment and sustainable development.

It showcases the African finalists’ promos on its broadcast and digital platforms and channels including Showmax.



