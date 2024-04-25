Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SA SharesGreenCapeNorth-West University (NWU)OnPoint PRIMC ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Financial Services Trends South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:02 Prince Mashele on the latest news over the past week.

The Weekly Update EP:02 Prince Mashele on the latest news over the past week.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Outlook for global, local asset classes: What's ahead?

    By Herman van Papendorp
    25 Apr 2024
    25 Apr 2024
    The highest-ever proportion of the world’s population will be experiencing some form of elections in their countries or regions during 2024, with almost half of the planet’s people heading to the polls this year.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    For global financial markets, this could imply a higher-than-usual potential for election-induced volatility risk in 2024.

    For South African investors, our preference remains tilted towards local asset classes over their global counterparts in the upcoming year. SA assets exhibit more appealing valuations compared to global alternatives and already reflect significantly negative scenarios.

    Any uptick in global risk appetite throughout 2024, possibly ignited by potential future declines in policy rates in developed markets, or better-than-expected local outcomes, might alleviate the valuation discount of SA assets. Furthermore, the potential strengthening of the rand linked to either of these developments could diminish the returns from global assets denominated in local currency.

    Global equities facing recession

    History shows that the behaviour of global equities after the last US rate hike in the cycle, as well as after the first rate cut, depended on whether both these interest-rate milestones were associated with US recessions or not. Whether there will be a recession in the US is therefore important for the outlook for global equities.

    While the global equity market has largely discarded the US recession probability in recent quarters, some indicators point to a lingering and non-negligible risk of recession. There could be a significant downside for equities should a recession ensue.

    US bonds are presently trading at a discount to US equities, a situation seldom witnessed in the 21st century. Furthermore, equities are currently priced more than one-and-a-half standard deviations expensive relative to US bonds.

    This is a departure from the extended trend observed since the global financial crisis (GFC) when US equities consistently traded at a comparatively lower valuation compared to bonds.

    SA equity valuations discounted

    The valuation metrics of the SA equity market have reset to consistently lower levels since the pandemic. SA equities remain very under-owned by local and global portfolio managers, enhancing their re-rating potential should there be positive surprises on the local economic-growth front or if a global risk-on environment takes hold.

    I believe that SA’s elevated nominal bond yields already incorporate substantial fiscal and country risk premiums. Break-even widening and above-average monthly accruals in 2024 in line with an expected rising inflation trend should fundamentally support inflation-linked bonds (ILBs) this year.

    Image source: alphaspirit –
    What fund managers want... and other investment trends

      1 day

    I foresee a necessity for investors to extend the duration of their SA fixed-income holdings during 2024 to mitigate the escalating reinvestment risk associated with shorter-duration fixed-income assets like cash as we near the start of the domestic rate-cutting cycle.

    There has been a recovery in SA listed property operating income due to improved fundamentals. However, the strong recent returns from the listed property sector show that at least some of the apparent fundamental improvements have already been discounted, which should constrain future returns.

    Gold price drivers dominant

    Given the anticipated persistence of geopolitical tensions in the foreseeable future amid the ongoing trend of deglobalisation and the emergence of a multipolar world order, particularly between the Western powers and China, gold is poised to sustain its strategic appeal within central bank and investment portfolios due to its perceived role as a hedge against political volatility and uncertainty, making it a preferred asset for risk-mitigation purposes.

    Gold also has a strategic rationale as a portfolio risk diversifier, because it is expected to hold its value through turbulent times and has limited correlation with other asset classes.

    For a SA investor, the rand gold price has been a consistently strong relative asset class performer historically, as perennial rand weakness has provided huge support over many years.

    Geopolitical factors, along with central bank gold purchases, are expected to continue as primary positive catalysts for the US dollar gold price in the near term.

    Read more: Momentum, Herman van Papendorp
    NextOptions

    About Herman van Papendorp

    Herman van Papendorp is the head of investment research and asset allocation at Momentum.

    Related

    Source: Supplied. Damian McHugh, executive head: marketing and distribution, Momentum Health Solutions.
    South Africa’s healthcare sector – changed in 2023, renewed in 2024
     8 Feb 2024
    Agency soars up national client rankings
    Brave GroupAgency soars up national client rankings
    Level up your money game at Momentum&#x2019;s Science of Success Festival
    MSports MarketingLevel up your money game at Momentum’s Science of Success Festival
    Source: Supplied. Nontokozo Madonsela, group chief marketing officer of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings.
    Momentum leads the reputational sentiment in the insurance sector in 2023
    11 Oct 2023
    Source:
    Momentum Health Solutions unveils 2024 healthcare plans
    28 Sep 2023
    Source:
    Revolutionising life insurance: The impact of Momentum's AI-powered health assessment
     28 Aug 2023
    Momentum Insure unveils revolutionary Safety Returns programme
    MSports MarketingMomentum Insure unveils revolutionary Safety Returns programme
    South African economy bigger than pre-Covid after Q3 surprise
    South African economy bigger than pre-Covid after Q3 surprise
     7 Dec 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz