Nicole Hewitt, senior brand manager at Extreme, discusses the launch of Extreme Passion Fruit

We sit down with Nicole Hewitt, senior brand manager at Extreme, to discuss the brand's exciting new flavour, Extreme Passion Fruit, and how it's set to #MoveMzansi.

What inspired the creation of Extreme Passion Fruit and its unique flavour profile?

Extreme Passion Fruit is the latest addition to our invigorating range of apple ales, and it embodies the spirit of Mzansi's dynamic dance culture.

We know South Africans love the distinctive apple taste of the original Extreme, so we had to make extra sure that any new flavour was going to be as invigorating and refreshing.

Extreme Passion Fruit combines the crisp taste of apple ale with tropical passion fruit flavours and hints of raspberry, offering a bittersweet taste that appeals to both men and women.

What is significant about this drink?

Extreme Passion Fruit is more than just a beverage; it’s a celebration of movement and positivity.

Our 'Bring Your Moves' campaign highlights the diverse dance culture of South Africa, encouraging everyone to showcase their unique moves. This new flavour is designed to inspire new moves and bring people together, reflecting the energy and creativity of our nation.

What sets Extreme Passion Fruit apart from other Extreme products in terms of taste and positioning?

Extreme Passion Fruit stands out with its tropical twist on the classic apple ale. It offers a refreshing and invigorating experience that appeals to a broad audience.

The new flavour is a tribute to South Africa’s vibrant culture and is positioned to enhance social gatherings with its unique, bittersweet taste. With a 5.5% ABV, it delivers a slightly stronger kick, perfect for the turn-up party occasions that Extreme (and Mzansi) is known for.

Can you share any insights into the marketing strategy behind the campaign?

The 'Bring Your Moves' campaign is all about celebrating the power of positivity and the unique dance moves of Mzansi. We’ve planned a full through-the-line (TTL) campaign that includes immersive events, activations, and digital experiences.

We’re partnering with influencers and ambassadors to create high-impact experiences at major events like Shimza in KZN and JHB. The packaging and communication will feature vibrant orange and purple colours, representing the passion fruit flavour and the lively dance-themed communications.

Why was the 440ml can 4 pack format chosen for the launch?

The 440ml can 4 pack format was chosen due to its popularity and value proposition. Priced at R109.99, it offers consumers great value while ensuring they get the best taste experience. If the launch is successful, we might consider additional pack formats like the 275ml NRB in the future.

Will we see any more original flavours from Extreme in the future?

Absolutely. Extreme is a brand ripe for innovation, and we’re constantly exploring new flavours that resonate with our consumers. The success of Extreme Passion Fruit could pave the way for more exciting flavours that continue to capture the spirit of Mzansi’s diverse and dynamic culture.

What’s the next big move for Extreme after the launch of Passion Fruit?

We’re focusing on delivering immersive Move Mzansi events nationally, creating high-impact experiences that celebrate South Africa’s dance culture.

Our goal is to keep the momentum going and continue to inspire positivity and movement across the nation with every sip of Extreme.

Extreme supports responsible drinking. Alcohol not for persons under the age of 18 years.

Extreme is an invigorating apple ale that launched in South Africa in 2002. Over the last two decades the brand has been uplifting communities through dance with the exponential power of positivity! Extreme believes we have the power to #MoveMzansi.

