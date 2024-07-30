Mogale Maleka: Leading the way in water-efficient farming as a GoGettaz finalist

Mogale Maleka, the founder of Agang Bokamoso Farms (AB Farms), has garnered attention as a Top 12 finalist in the prestigious GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Maleka has developed a patented hydroponic system that revolutionises water and land use in agriculture. As the only South African finalist, his venture stands out for its unique contributions and resilience.

In this interview, we explore the journey of AB Farms, the impact of their vertical farming system, and Maleka’s vision for the future of agriculture.

Congratulations on being named a Top 12 finalist in the GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition! What does this recognition mean to you personally and professionally, and how does it impact Agang Bokamoso Farms?

In 2023, our company secured the 2nd Prize in the Gauteng Accelerator Programme, hosted by the Innovation Hub. In 2024, AB Farms was recognized as a finalist in the South African Future Trust Awards, under the Youth Entrepreneur Category.

Furthermore, AB Farms was selected as one of the top 12 innovators in agriculture across the African continent. Notably, it was the only South African company to achieve this distinction, underscoring our unique value proposition and pioneering efforts in agriculture.

These accolades underscore AB Farms' innovative approach and capability to drive substantial agricultural advancements. These achievements highlight our commitment to fostering young entrepreneurial talent and its significant contribution to the agricultural industry.

These accolades reflect AB Farms' dedication to excellence, innovation, and sustainable practices. The recognition from these esteemed programs validates our methodologies and showcases our potential to drive meaningful change across the continent.

What inspired you to start Agang Bokamoso Farms, and how did you get started? Can you describe your patented hydroponic system and the process behind its development?

We were inspired by the food insecurity crises in South Africa and across the continent, the question of how can we as a people feed an ever-increasing population using less land, less water and less energy keeps us up at night. I started straight out of varsity after completing my mechanical engineering degree and began experiencing and testing different hydroponic solutions.

In a nutshell, our patented hydroponic system allows farmers to irrigate their hydroponic crops periodically as opposed to continuously thus crop quality is not affected by power/water outages and shortages. In addition, our system picks bags on the already existing benefits of hydroponic use. It also allows a higher planting density.

Your hydroponic system is known for its efficiency in water and land use. What were the major challenges you faced in bringing this technology to market, and how did you address them?

Funding our technology from Ideation and prototyping through to piloting and demonstration was a big challenge the company was registered in 2017 but we only started making significant progress in 2019 when the Water Research Commission lent a helping hand through their WADER tech accelerator. Access to expertise to independently test and validate our technology was also a challenge.

AB Farms has designed a vertical farming system that thrives during water and power shortages. How does this system work, and what are its benefits for urban areas and degraded lands?

The system essentially allows for farming certain crops in a virtually pesticide-free environment regardless of soil conditions. Due to high planting densities, it is suitable for urban and township farming where most produce is consumed, this reduces travel costs and associated carbon emissions while ensuring fresher produce with a longer shelf life.

What key achievements or milestones for AB Farms that you’re particularly proud of, and how have they contributed to your success in the GoGettaz competition?

In 2023 we began commercializing and have seen great traction and repeat clients. Expanding our reach beyond South Africa, AB Farms has successfully ventured into the international market with our first cross-border sales in Botswana. This expansion marks a significant step in our growth strategy, demonstrating the scalability of our technology and its appeal in diverse agricultural contexts. The successful entry into Botswana opens the door for further international expansion, positioning AB Farms as a competitive player in the global agritech market.

Our active participation in industry events and expos has also played a crucial role in our market traction. By regularly attending expos and exhibitions, we have been able to showcase our technology to a broader audience, network with potential clients, and stay abreast of industry trends.

Our involvement in the 2020 Dubai Expo stands out as a particularly significant achievement. This prestigious event provided a global platform to present our innovations, attracting attention from international stakeholders and potential partners. The exposure gained from such events has enhanced our brand visibility and credibility, fostering new business opportunities.

What trends do you foresee in the agriculture industry, and how is AB Farms preparing for them? Additionally, what changes would you like to see in the industry to benefit it?

We foresee agriculture being revolutionized by technology and seeing a huge reduction in the average age of a farmer, currently sitting at 62 we foresee a huge reduction as young people realise they don’t have to sit on a tractor in the middle of nowhere to farm. Urban and township farming will become more popular as our technology becomes mainstream.

What advice would you give to aspiring agripreneurs in South Africa and beyond who are looking to innovate in the agriculture sector?

"I would say innovation in agriculture often goes beyond just innovating technology; it also involves innovative business models and creating new markets. The phrase 'Ons het altyd so gedoen' in Afrikaans, translating to 'We have always done it this way,' is something you will hear often. Finding ways around this way of thinking will increase your chances of commercial success, beyond just technological innovation."