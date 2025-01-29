Education Skills Training
    Microsoft launches AI skilling drive to train 1 million South Africans

    29 Jan 2025
    29 Jan 2025
    Microsoft South Africa has launched its AI skilling initiative, aiming to equip one million South Africans with in-demand digital skills by 2026.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    “Harnessing the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic vision, but a tangible reality for organisations seeking to achieve exponential growth and optimisation,” says Lillian Barnard, president of Microsoft Africa.

    “We have set an ambitious target to deliver future-ready skills to four million African youth for digital, cyber and AI technologies. Through this initiative, we believe we will make significant strides toward reaching this goal. By providing skilling opportunities and access to industry recognised certifications, our youth will be well positioned to compete on the global stage.”

    Microsoft’s AI skilling initiative training programme provides insight into the strategic aspects of AI and empowers leaders with the tools and knowledge to navigate the rapidly advancing AI landscape, unlock its potential, and drive their organisations towards unprecedented success.

    The success of Microsoft’s AI skilling initiative will be amplified through strategic partnerships with educational institutions, ICT training providers, government, non-governmental organisations, and public and private sector organisations.

    These collaborations with trusted implementation partners like Afrika Tikkun Services and Youth Employment Service (YES) will be instrumental in ensuring that the training that is provided is relevant, impactful and aligned with the needs of industries.

    “By 2030, the continent could become a more significant player in the global economy, drawing on AI to revolutionise industries and boost productivity. Together, by delivering on the promise of AI, we can chart a course for Africa to become the next global economic powerhouse,” says Barnard.

    Let's do Biz