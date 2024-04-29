Meet the January films competing for Oscar glory

This year's Oscars are shaping up to be quite competitive with Maria, Anora and A Complete Unknown releasing in cinemas in January.

3 January

In the thriller Cellar Door, a wealthy homeowner offers to give his beautiful estate to a couple who's looking for a fresh start. However, their dream home comes with one unusual caveat -- they can never open the cellar door.

Written by Sam Scott and Lori Evans Taylor, and directed by Vaughn Stein it stars Jordana Brewster, Scott Speedman, Laurence Fishburne and Addison Timlin.

In Woody Allen’s French drama-thriller Coup de Chance, Fanny (Lou de Laâge) and Jean (Melvil Poupaud) look like the ideal married couple – they’re both professionally accomplished, they live in a gorgeous apartment in an exclusive neighborhood of Paris, and they seem to be in love just as much as they were when they first met. But when Fanny accidentally bumps into Alain (Niels Schneider), a former high school classmate, she’s swept off her feet. They soon see each other again and get closer and closer…

Read more.

In filmmaker John Crowley’s decade-spanning, deeply moving romance We Live In Time, Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together – falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family – a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken.

10 January

Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. He forges intimate relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking and controversial performance that reverberates worldwide.

The film also stars Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie.

Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. return as Detective 'Big Nick' O’Brien and master thief Donnie Wilson in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the sequel to the 2018 action-heist hit. Now, the stakes have never been higher as enemies become allies, and the innate brotherhood, humour, and tension between Nick and Donnie reach new heights as they join forces to plot a massive heist at the world’s largest diamond exchange. This action crime drama is written and directed by Christian Gudegast.

17 January

What if someone you loved became something else? From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man.

Christopher Abbott stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife fraying, Blake persuades her to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter. But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

Luther: Never Too Much is a documentary film that examines the captivating story of the iconic Luther Vandross as he charts his own course to become one of the most decorated and influential artists of all time.

It chronicles the story of Vandross from his formative years in Harlem, appearing in the Apollo Theater house band and the first episodes of Sesame Street, through his ascendance to become the indisputable master of the love song. Using a wealth of rarely seen archives, Vandross tells his own story along with the voices of his closest friends and musical collaborators including Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson and Roberta Flack.

The film unpacks the nuances and ironies of Vandross’ storied career, exploring his personal life, health struggles, and a lifelong desire to be respected and understood.

“It was thrilling to explore Luther’s musical genius while making this film,” said director Dawn Porter. “We combed through hundreds of hours of interviews, concert footage and images to develop this one-of-a-kind portrait.” Porter added “I’m so fortunate to have had the opportunity to tell this story at a time when so much else seems divisive, Luther’s story is joy personified.”

24 January

A Real Pain follows mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) as they unite for a tour through Poland to honour their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.

It is written, directed, and produced by Jesse Eisenberg and stars Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy, and Daniel Oreskes.

Porky Pig and Daffy Duck are Earth's only hope when facing the threat of alien invasion in The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie. Directed by Pete Browngardt in his directorial debut, it is the first original fully animated feature film of the Looney Tunes franchise to receive a worldwide theatrical release.

The film is an adaptation of the Looney Tunes Cartoons series developed by Browngardt and features the voices of Eric Bauza, Candi Milo, Peter MacNicol, Fred Tatasciore, and Laraine Newman.

In the romance Marked Men, Shaw Landon, has loved Rule Archer from the moment she laid eyes on him. Rule, a fiery-tempered rebel tattoo artist, doesn’t have time for a good girl pre-med student like Shaw – even if she’s the only one who can see the person he truly is. She lives by other people’s rules; he makes his own. But a short skirt, too many birthday cocktails, and spilled secrets lead to a night neither can forget. Now, Shaw and Rule must figure out how a girl like her and a guy like him are supposed to be together without destroying their love…or each other.

Directed by Nick Cassavetes (The Notebook) from a screenplay.by Sharon Soboil (After We Fell) - based on the New York Times and USA Today bestselling novel Rule by Jay Crownover. It stars Chase Stokes and Sydney Taylor.

The satirical musical Better Man is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all me. Under the visionary direction of Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), the film is uniquely told from Robbie’s perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit.

It follows Robbie’s journey from childhood, to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist – all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring. Williams is portrayed as a chimpanzee because, as he puts it, he always felt "less evolved" than other people.

25 January

American soprano Angel Blue headlines as the Ethiopian princess torn between love and country in a new production of Verdi’s opera Aida by Michael Mayer that brings audiences inside the towering pyramids and gilded tombs of ancient Egypt with intricate projections and dazzling animations. Romanian-Hungarian mezzo-soprano Judit Kutasi also stars as Aida’s rival, Amneris, alongside Polish tenor Piotr Beczała as the soldier Radamès—completing opera’s greatest love triangle. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium to conduct the performance.

Read more about the Met Opera screenings

31 January

In the action thriller Flight Risk, a US marshall escorts a government witness to trial after he is accused of getting involved with a mob boss, only to discover that the pilot who is transporting them is also a hitman who had been sent to assassinate the informant. After they subdue him, they’re forced to fly together after discovering that others are attempting to eliminate them. It is directed by Mel Gibson and written by Jared Rosenberg.

The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Topher Grace, and Michelle Dockery.

Stylistically thrilling, hugely entertaining and emotionally genuine, Anora is a singular variation on a Cinderella story that could only come from writer-director Sean Baker. Set in 2018, it follows the wild odyssey of a young Russian American sex worker (Mikey Madison) who is swept out of her everyday life as an erotic dancer by the impetuous, free-spending son of a Russian oligarch (Mark Eydelshteyn). Once the news of their marriage reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.

Companion is a bold, twisted, and unpredictable thriller that tugs at the one loose thread of a seemingly perfect romance, revealing a surprise betrayal that unravels into utter nightmare. Upon the shocking realization of her true self, our heroine Iris must embrace who she is, level up her abilities, and activate in ways she never knew she could, to win not only her own redemption but the battle for ultimate control in a modern tale for our times.

Written and directed by Drew Hancock and produced by Zach Cregger, Raphael Margules and J. D. Lifshitz. The film stars Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén and Rupert Friend.

Directed by Pablo Larraín and starring Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas, the stupendous Maria reimagines the legendary diva in her final days as she reckons with her identity and life. The film follows the American-Greek soprano, one of the most iconic performers of the 20th century, as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye.

Written by Steven Knight, the film also staars Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, and Kodi Smit-McPhee in supporting roles. It is the third and final film in Larraín's trilogy of important 20th century women, succeeding Jackie (2016) and Spencer (2021).

“There’s something about people like Maria Callas, but also Angelina Jolie—these women have a physical presence on a stage, in front of a camera or even just in a room. You feel the enormous amount of humanity they carry. There was no struggle for Angie to be Maria Callas and carry that weight, as she already has it,” says visionary director Pablo Larrain.

