More #WomensMonth
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Freelancers Johannesburg
- Digital Account Executive Durban
- Digital Designer Durban
- Accountant/Administrator Johannesburg
- Affiliate Partner Manager - Digital Pretoria
- PR and Digital Content Writer Sandton
- 2024 Internship - Digital Media Intern Cape Town
- Communications Officer – Content Producer Johannesburg
- Digital Communications Officer Johannesburg
- Proofreader/Quality Assurer Johannesburg
Mark1 and more celebrate digital excellence at the 2024 Bookmark Awards
Demonstrating their commitment to the digital landscape, Mark1 proudly takes the helm as naming rights partner for the Bookmark Awards ceremony and as a partner for the Special Honours category. The awards are further supported by the following category partners: DStv Media Sales for Platforms, The South African Breweries (SAB) for Communities, Google for Channels, Rainmaker Media, ShopriteX for Emerging Digital Technologies and Channels, VodaMedia for Publishers, Accenture Song for Craft and Polygon for Campaign, with additional support by Tractor Outdoor.
This year’s Bookmarks Finalists’ Showcase is presented by Google, Nielsen Media and Rainmaker Media at ShopriteX.
Following on the success of its partnership in 2023, Radisson Blu Gautrain is once more the official accommodation partner to the Bookmarks. Ticket holders can enjoy an exclusive discount of more than 25% on rooms, including breakfast.
The Bookmark Awards recognise and reward the best in digital creativity and innovation. With the support of these exceptional partners, the 2024 Bookmark Awards promise to be an unforgettable event.
Tickets for both the Bookmark Awards ceremony and the Bookmarks Finalists’ Showcase are now available here. Ticket holders can unlock a special offer to receive more than 25% off rooms (including breakfast) from Bookmarks 2024 official accommodation partner, Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel.
For more information on the Bookmark Awards 2024, visit thebookmarks.co.za.
- Mark1 and more celebrate digital excellence at the 2024 Bookmark Awards14 Aug 11:04
- Jacaranda FM comes out tops for online radio audience29 Jul 13:13
- 2024 Bookmarks tickets - Don’t miss out!26 Jul 12:01
- IAB SA’s content marketing committee relaunches as branded entertainment and content committee03 Jul 11:57
- Urgent: Shape the future of South African digital marketing30 Apr 13:31