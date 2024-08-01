Marketing & Media Digital
    Mark1 and more celebrate digital excellence at the 2024 Bookmark Awards

    Issued by IAB South Africa
    14 Aug 2024
    14 Aug 2024
    With its reputation as the pre-eminent awards in the digital media and marketing industry, the IAB South Africa 2024 Bookmark Awards extends its gratitude to partners of this year’s event day.
    Mark1 and more celebrate digital excellence at the 2024 Bookmark Awards

    Demonstrating their commitment to the digital landscape, Mark1 proudly takes the helm as naming rights partner for the Bookmark Awards ceremony and as a partner for the Special Honours category. The awards are further supported by the following category partners: DStv Media Sales for Platforms, The South African Breweries (SAB) for Communities, Google for Channels, Rainmaker Media, ShopriteX for Emerging Digital Technologies and Channels, VodaMedia for Publishers, Accenture Song for Craft and Polygon for Campaign, with additional support by Tractor Outdoor.

    This year’s Bookmarks Finalists’ Showcase is presented by Google, Nielsen Media and Rainmaker Media at ShopriteX.

    Following on the success of its partnership in 2023, Radisson Blu Gautrain is once more the official accommodation partner to the Bookmarks. Ticket holders can enjoy an exclusive discount of more than 25% on rooms, including breakfast.

    The Bookmark Awards recognise and reward the best in digital creativity and innovation. With the support of these exceptional partners, the 2024 Bookmark Awards promise to be an unforgettable event.

    Tickets for both the Bookmark Awards ceremony and the Bookmarks Finalists’ Showcase are now available here. Ticket holders can unlock a special offer to receive more than 25% off rooms (including breakfast) from Bookmarks 2024 official accommodation partner, Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel.

    For more information on the Bookmark Awards 2024, visit thebookmarks.co.za.

    IAB South Africa
    The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa is an independent, voluntary, non-profit association focused on growing and sustaining a vibrant and profitable digital media and marketing industry within South Africa.
