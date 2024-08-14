VWV's new leadership steering the brand into the future

In the dynamic world of experiential marketing and event production, VWV is Africa's largest and most trusted agency, boasting a legacy of over 40 years. Under the visionary leadership of Shale Gama (managing director) and Richard Lowe (deputy managing director), VWV continues to evolve, embracing a future-proof approach that cements its status as an industry favourite.

Richard Lowe and Shale Gama of VWV

In an era driven by data, VWV is at the forefront of transforming event measurement through real-time analytics. This innovative approach provides immediate insights and allows for dynamic adjustments to enhance attendee experiences and maximise event impact. Shale Gama, managing director at VWV, recently attended the Experiential Marketing Summit in Las Vegas. Her immersion in this industry-leading event brought back a wealth of knowledge and innovative strategies. "The summit was a treasure trove of ideas and techniques that we can immediately implement to bring value to our clients," says Gama. "From learning industry best practices to making new connections, it's clear that the future of event marketing is bright and data-driven."

A comprehensive measurement framework

At the heart of VWV's new approach is a comprehensive measurement framework designed to establish the ROI in projects. Developed with input from internal departments and agency partners, this framework is designed to align perfectly with the attendee journey. It begins early in the event planning process and continues through to the event's conclusion, ensuring a holistic view of performance.

"Our measurement framework isn't just about collecting data," explains Gama. "It's about understanding the 'what,' 'why,' 'how,' and 'who' of event measurement. By doing so, we help our clients achieve their goals more effectively and create experiences that resonate deeply with their audiences."

The future of experiential metrics

One of the standout features of VWV's approach is its use of cutting-edge technologies. Bluetooth beacons track attendee movements, while facial recognition software gauges sentiment. Dwell time at activation kiosks provides insights into engagement levels, and body heat mapping identifies crowd concentrations. These sophisticated tools are complemented by custom apps that gather real-time feedback on speaker performances and social media campaigns that are meticulously measured in terms of AVE (advertising value equivalent).

"Technology allows us to measure aspects of events that were previously intangible," notes Gama. "For instance, using facial recognition to assess how people are feeling during different parts of the event gives us direct feedback on the emotional impact of our content."

Data-driven strategy

VWV’s strategy is centered around a data-led approach, utilising tools such as on-site feedback surveys and real-time analytics to shape events dynamically. With insights from a Think Tank group of 5000 participants, VWV uses experiential tactics to gather feedback from the ground, which informs their strategic planning.

Pre-event: ROE calculator

Before an event, clients engage with a bespoke software tool called the return on experience (ROE) calculator, developed by VWV many years ago to both plan the required impact of each element, and then gauge the actual results post-event. The tool also plots touchpoints from emotional response data inputs collected from their think tanks and on-site feedback. This comprehensive pre-event strategy ensures a well-planned and emotionally resonant event.

Post-event: Comprehensive analysis

Post-event, VWV conducts thorough engagement analysis, speaker ratings, sentiment analysis, and real-time metrics. This includes measuring emotional responses and conducting post-event surveys. The use of AI allows for quicker and more efficient feedback cycles, enabling rapid strategy adaptation.

"Our approach embraces simplicity and practicality," Gama adds. "The focus is on answering key questions: What are we trying to measure? What options are available for measuring it? What are our budget and bandwidth constraints? This pragmatic approach ensures that even the most complex events can be measured effectively without overwhelming the team or resources."

Razor-sharp strategy

In addition to these technical innovations, VWV strongly emphasises continuous learning and adaptation. The agency encourages a 'test and learn' philosophy, allowing for iterative improvements based on real-time data. This approach enhances the current event and provides valuable insights for future planning.

"The ability to make data-driven adjustments on the fly is a game-changer," says Gama. "It means we can refine our strategies in real-time, ensuring that we deliver the best possible experience for attendees and the highest ROI for our clients."

VWV's commitment to leveraging real-time analytics sets a new standard in the experiential marketing industry. By integrating advanced measurement techniques with a deep understanding of the attendee journey, VWV is helping clients create more engaging, impactful events.

Under the stewardship of Shale Gama and Richard Lowe, VWV is not just keeping pace with industry trends but is shaping the future of experiential marketing. As Africa's leading agency, VWV continues to deliver unparalleled experiences, driven by data and innovation.



