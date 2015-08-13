Maggi launches "Cook the Difference" campaign introducing new flavours to SA kitchens

Mzansi’s most preferred noodle brand, Maggi, as recognised by the Ask Afrika Icon Awards, is set to elevate South African kitchens with its latest campaign, "Cook the Difference!" Unveiled at an exclusive media luncheon on 25 July, VIP media guests experienced the brand's magic and versatility. MAGGI showcased its potential to be both a complete meal and a standout dish, offering convenient and flexible meal options that are superior in taste and full of flavour.

The Cook Difference campaign aims to empower food lovers across the nation. Whether you're an experienced home cook, a beginner, a single parent juggling career and personal life, or a homemaker prioritising family and traditions favouring simple, value meals, you and Maggi make the ultimate team.

Reflecting on the latest campaign, Nithal Soni Ramjee, business executive officer of food at Nestlé shared, "The world of food is going through exciting changes. Consumers are increasingly aware of the impact of food on their well-being. Authenticity, transparency, and creativity are values new generations actively embrace in their vision of food, making it imperative for us to lead the conversation with aligned values, using our Cook the Difference campaign as a key communication foundation."

Mzansi's next Maggi partner

Maggi Mzansi Test Kitchen is an empowering initiative that forms part of Cook the Difference. It is designed to inspire everyday cooks to show off their creative kitchen skills for a chance to win instant prizes, become a brand partner and upskill their culinary technical knowledge with a SETA-accredited course.

Starting in July and running until October 2024, the Maggi Mzansi Test Kitchen will travel to Gauteng, Durban, and Cape Town visiting malls in iconic neighbourhoods across South Africa. Here, consumers will have the opportunity to create and share their noodle recipes on site, exploring unique culinary traditions.

New product innovations

Maggi has introduced new and improved noodles with a thicker strand that carries a bold new flavour while maintaining the same taste consumers love. These noodles save time while providing a delicious and satisfying meal with every bite.

Additionally, Maggi has launched the new Maggi Hot Lazenby Worcestershire sauce. This spicy twist on the iconic flavour offers more variety in the kitchen to enhance meal preparation for those who prefer a bit of heat.

Baeng Machele, category marketing manager of food at Nestlé, highlighted the new products, stating, "Given the demands on our constantly on-the-go consumers, we always aim to bring a little relief. Our new tastier and thicker noodles reinforce their loyalty to Maggi, as the brand they know and love. Happiness, after all, is best served homemade."

Machele added, "Sensory explorations and new cuisine discoveries are transforming food experiences. With our new thicker noodles, we are expertly meeting our consumers' culinary needs, empowering them to cook fresh, filling and nutritious balanced meals."

The launch, filled with nutritious meal options also put guests to the test. They created Maggi-inspired dishes under the guidance of Chef Sizwe Cebekhulu before indulging in a harvest table-styled lunch featuring a variety of Mzansi’s favourite noodle brand products.

