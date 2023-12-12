Education Higher Education
    Learn, lead, succeed: Richfield’s future-focused online MBA degree

    Issued by Richfield
    9 Jan 2025
    9 Jan 2025
    Designed for modern professionals, Richfield’s online MBA degree combines business fundamentals with cutting-edge tech skills to prepare leaders for success in a global, digital-first economy.
    Learn, lead, succeed: Richfield&#x2019;s future-focused online MBA degree

    With 33 years of excellence behind it, Richfield has built a reputation as a trailblazer in higher education by empowering its students to learn, lead, and succeed. Its fully online Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme reflects this commitment to innovation and equips professionals to navigate the demands of a global, digital-first economy.

    A curriculum for the digital age

    Designed for managers, executives, and entrepreneurs, the Richfield MBA combines traditional business principles with cutting-edge technological competencies.

    Modules like Managing Digital Transformation, International Business Strategy, and Strategic Marketing Management focus on preparing graduates to thrive in a rapidly changing business environment. By integrating topics such as business ethics and strategic operations, the curriculum ensures students are ready to lead with confidence in an era defined by technological advancement.

    Students also have the opportunity to earn industry-recognised certifications from global leaders including IBM, Amazon Web Services (AWS), CISCO, Salesforce, Oracle, and CIMA to give them a distinct edge in the job market.

    Flexibility without compromise

    The MBA programme is delivered entirely online, allowing students to advance their education without disrupting their careers or personal lives. The structure is ideal for working professionals who are looking for an academic programme that’s as flexible as it is rigorous.

    “The Richfield MBA isn’t just a degree, it’s a launchpad for your professional aspirations,” says Sholina Durga, managing director of distance learning and MBA at Richfield.

    “Beyond academics, our programme offers unparalleled opportunities for professional development, skill enhancement, and networking with a diverse cohort of future business leaders. From day one to graduation, our dedicated team is committed to your success, ensuring a transformative and rewarding educational journey.”

    A commitment to employability and excellence

    For over three decades, Richfield has been at the forefront of education, with over 140,000 graduates making their mark in various industries.

    The MBA programme builds on this legacy by fostering the critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership abilities required to navigate the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

    Beyond its core modules, the MBA offers unique opportunities to deepen understanding and broaden perspectives. Electives like Women in Leadership, facilitated by leadership expert Shireen Chengadu, focus on equipping professionals with skills to champion diversity and inclusivity. The optional Global Immersion programme takes students on a multi-day study experience that explores global business strategies and innovative practices with other MBA students, MBA alumni, and corporate participants.

    The Richfield MBA is open for applications for 2025 and welcomes candidates with honours-level qualifications (NQF Level 8), relevant work experience, or recognition of prior learning (RPL).

    For more information on fees, programme details, and how to apply, visit the Richfield website or contact az.ca.dleifhcir@ofni.

