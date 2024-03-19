Kgololo Academy in Alexandra receives a jungle gym through the Better Quality Play campaign

The 2024 Sasko Siyasizana campaign officially kicked off its playground handovers this week at Kgololo Academy, based in Alexandra, Gauteng. The campaign continues its quest to positively impact five million ECD and primary school children by creating access to Better Quality Play through playground handovers.

Kgololo Academy was the first beneficiary for 2024 to receive a Sasko Siyasizana playground, in a ribbon cutting ceremony filled with activities on 15 March 2024. The low fee combined private school, established in 2015, continues to make strides in providing better quality education to learners in and around Alexandra township for the past eight years.

The Sasko Siyasizana Play Better initiative aims to close the gap between township and multiracial schools by making sure that children in previously disadvantaged areas have access to Better Quality Play as well as understand the benefits of positive play by building and upgrading old playgrounds for children.

While care is at the centre of everything, Sasko is committed to making a difference in the communities in operates in and pleads with parents and teachers to understand that Better Quality Play is important to children’s cognitive development and plays a pivotal role in how kids behave.

The initiative shines the spotlight on how Better Quality play has mental, physical, and emotional benefits to children.

“This year's Play Better Campaign holds a special place in our hearts as we continue our quest to impact over five million children in our communities by making better quality play accessible to South African children, aligning seamlessly with Sasko's proposition: 'People who care make things better' said Nomawethu Ngadlela, Sasko marketing manager.”

The children at Kgololo Academy were excited to see Sasko Sam and they welcomed Sasko brand representatives with song and dance. Nelly Mhlongo, principal at Kgololo Academy said: “I am so excited about the playground that Sasko built for our school and the positive impact it will have on our children.

"I want to express my gratitude to Sasko for choosing our school amongst many other schools and to drop their things to come and play with our kids added Nelly.”

To participate, consumers must purchase any Sasko bread, buns, or rolls, scan the QR code or WhatsApp us on 068 746 2356 and nominate a primary school or day-care to receive a R10,000 playground upgrade and you could also stand to win R5,000 in cash.

