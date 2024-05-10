Industries

    Intercare Group to celebrate International Nurses Day

    Issued by Intercare
    10 May 2024
    10 May 2024
    Intercare Group, a leading healthcare provider, proudly celebrates International Nurses Day. We honour the invaluable contributions of nurses across the Intercare network, including medical and dental centres, day hospitals, sub-acute rehabilitation hospitals, Medfem Hospital, the corporate office, online healthcare services, and Unjani Clinics.
    Intercare Group to celebrate International Nurses Day

    The importance of nurses in healthcare

    Nurses are the healthcare system's backbone, providing essential patient care while embodying compassion and professionalism. Their role is critical in ensuring the well-being of communities and the efficient functioning of healthcare facilities.

    Current state of nurses in South Africa

    Despite the challenges faced by the healthcare sector, nurses in South Africa continue to demonstrate unwavering dedication to their profession. According to recent statistics, the country has a nursing staff contingent of around 280,000 nurses, equating to one nurse per 213 people. This highlights the significant impact each nurse has on the health and recovery of countless individuals.

    Celebrating excellence in nursing

    Intercare Group takes this opportunity to express its deepest gratitude to all nurses for their exceptional service, especially during the most challenging times. The celebration of Nurses Day will include various activities to show appreciation for their hard work and commitment to patient care.

    About Intercare Group

    Intercare Group is a premier healthcare provider in South Africa. It offers services through its network of medical and dental centres, day hospitals, sub-acute rehabilitation hospitals, Medfem Hospital, and online healthcare services. In collaboration with Unjani Clinics, Intercare is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of communities nationwide.

    Intercare
    Intercare is a family friendly healthcare company that combines state-of-the-art facilities with expert healthcare professionals, providing integrated healthcare 7 days a week to over 1 million patients per annum.

