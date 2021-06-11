Industries

    2024 BHF Titanium Award winners

    9 May 2024
    The 9th annual Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) Titanium Awards saw the healthcare industry come together to honour its trailblazers at the Cape Town International Conference Centre on 6 May 2024.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Held on the second evening of the 2024 BHF annual conference, the awards recognised and celebrated the top performers and service providers in the healthcare sector.

    With notable dignitaries including Western Cape Provincial Minister of Health and Wellness, Professor Nomafrench Mbombo, the event was hosted by Bongani Bingwa, who, in his address, reflected on those within the healthcare sector who had made significant contributions to public service, including Dr Clarence Mini, Professor Hoosen J Coovadia, and Professor Mochichi Samuel Mokgokong, who was awarded the Dr Humphrey Zokufa Lifetime Achievement Award.

    The winners of the various categories included:

    • Dr Clarence Mini Young Achiever Award - Dr Ziyanda Mavumengwana
    • Excellence in creating access to quality healthcare - AfroCentric Pharmacy Direct
    • Best Integrated Report Award Healthcare Funders/Medical Schemes- Bonitas Medical Fund
    • Best Integrated Report Award Corporates in Healthcare - AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited
    • Service to Membership Category A: Membership Service - Platinum Health Medical Scheme
    • Service to Membership Category B: Operational Performance - Bonitas Medical Fund
    • Best Paper - Dr Odwa Mazwai and Alicia Tait
    • Best Small-sized Exhibition Stand - HaloCare
    • Best Mid-sized Exhibition Stand - Medipost
    • Best Large-sized Exhibition Stand - GEMS
    • Dr Humphrey Zokufa Lifetime Achievement Award - Professor Mochichi Samuel Mokgokong

