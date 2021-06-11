2024 BHF Titanium Award winners

The 9th annual Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) Titanium Awards saw the healthcare industry come together to honour its trailblazers at the Cape Town International Conference Centre on 6 May 2024.

Held on the second evening of the 2024 BHF annual conference, the awards recognised and celebrated the top performers and service providers in the healthcare sector.

With notable dignitaries including Western Cape Provincial Minister of Health and Wellness, Professor Nomafrench Mbombo, the event was hosted by Bongani Bingwa, who, in his address, reflected on those within the healthcare sector who had made significant contributions to public service, including Dr Clarence Mini, Professor Hoosen J Coovadia, and Professor Mochichi Samuel Mokgokong, who was awarded the Dr Humphrey Zokufa Lifetime Achievement Award.

The winners of the various categories included: