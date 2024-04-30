Intercare Group launches mental health pledge campaign to break the stigma

Intercare Group, a leading healthcare provider in South Africa, has launched a new initiative to break mental health stigma. The "Break the Stigma" campaign encourages individuals and companies to pledge their support for mental wellness and promote open conversations about mental health.

The pledge statement, "I pledge to prioritise my mental wellness and break the stigma of mental health. By fostering open conversations, educating myself on the signs and treatment options, promoting understanding and treating mental health with the same importance as physical health," emphasises the importance of destigmatising mental health issues and promoting a culture of understanding and support.

Individuals and companies can participate in the campaign in several ways:

Pledge your support: Companies that pledge their support can display their logo on the campaign's website. All pledgers will receive a pledge badge via email. Pledge now.

Share your story: The campaign encourages individuals to share their mental health stories. Sharing personal struggles can increase resilience, reduce stigma and shame, and empower others to take control of their mental health.

Spread the word: Participants are encouraged to spread awareness about mental health in as many ways as possible. By using the hashtag #BreakTheStigma and tagging @Intercare, individuals can help stop the stigma surrounding mental illness. A toolkit, including print and digital products, is available for download to assist in spreading the word.

The "Break the Stigma" campaign aims to raise awareness and improve understanding of mental health. Intercare Group will offer live and on-demand webinars to the public and release a series of educational mental health articles.

For more information about the campaign and how to participate, visit intercare.co.za or contact .az.oc.eracretni@gnitekram