Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CoronationSAICAIgnition GroupAfriGISBrandMappRogerwilcoIrvine PartnersMesh TradeInsight SurveyRegent Business SchoolEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Insurance & Actuarial News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Crime is rampant in South Africa, lets change that with Martin Van Staden

Crime is rampant in South Africa, lets change that with Martin Van Staden

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Insurer Prudential's annual earnings rise on strong policy sales

    By Archishma Iyer and Rishav Chatterjee
    20 Mar 2024
    20 Mar 2024
    Prudential on Wednesday, 20 March 2024, declared a cash dividend for 2023 and reported an 8% rise in its annual operating profit, as upbeat policy sales across its key markets in Asia and Africa propelled the insurer's revenue growth.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    The company benefited from strength in its agency and bancassurance distribution channels, its asset management business Eastpring, and lower central costs.

    The London and Hong Kong dual-listed company posted annual adjusted operating profit of $2.89bn on a constant exchange rate basis, up from $2.72bn last year, and compared with an LSEG estimate of $2.85bn.

    Prudential also declared a second interim cash dividend of 14.21 cents apiece, which coupled along with the first interim dividend brought the yearly number to 20.47 cents, higher than 18.78 cents in 2022.

    "Given the relentless execution focus in implementing our strategy, we are increasingly confident in achieving our 2027 financial and strategic objectives and in accelerating value creation for our shareholders," chief executive officer, Anil Wadhwani said in a press statement.

    Last August, Prudential forecast its near-term strategy to generate 15% to 20% compound annual growth in new business profit by 2027, and achieve double-digit compound annual growth in operating free surplus in the same period.

    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    Related

    Source: Supplied.
    Prudential appoints new chief executive officer for Africa
    9 Nov 2022
    A challenging, risk-driven environment awaits us
    Bullion PR & CommunicationA challenging, risk-driven environment awaits us
    Big active fund managers' silence over Steinhoff
    Big active fund managers' silence over Steinhoff
    18 Dec 2017
    Fairfax's offer readies the field for a tug-of-war over correct value of PPC
    Fairfax's offer readies the field for a tug-of-war over correct value of PPC
     12 Oct 2017
    PPC merger opposition grows
    PPC merger opposition grows
     11 Oct 2017
    PPC board keen to avoid delays
    PPC board keen to avoid delays
     5 Oct 2017
    Prudential opposes AfriSam, PPC deal
    Prudential opposes AfriSam, PPC deal
     3 Oct 2017
    African Bank of the Year, Groupe Banque Populaire Morocco
    Winners of African Banker of the Year Awards announced
    8 Jun 2015
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz