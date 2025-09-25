Human-centric influencer marketing pays off for Saku Agency

Anda Vlasaku's owner-led agency Saku addresses changing needs in influencer marketing through a winning formula of establishing long-term relationships between talent and brands. Five years after its foundation, Vlasaku has scaled the boutique agency to seven figures, operating across the UK, U.S., and wider Europe.

Influencer fatigue is on the rise. Yet, content creators are being followed and trusted for their relatable and inspiring content. Vlasaku prioritises impact over vanity and her team rely on sharp instincts to spot the perfect brand-talent match, focusing on building long-term talent-brand partnerships and cultural resonance. The agency is now celebrating its 5th anniversary, having grown from a foundation during the pandemic to a seven-figure business operation.

Long-standing brand relationships include tech-giant Opera, which has partnered with Saku in an ongoing multi-year collaboration across markets and campaigns, with multi-million creator budgets under management. Within this, Saku has built a three-year partnership with the UK’s #1 tech YouTuber, Mrwhosetheboss showcasing the agency’s ability to create the perfect brand-creator match.

Relatability is at the forefront: Saku facilitated the partnership between Lyre’s - a leading producer of premium non-alcoholic spirits and David Guetta, one of the

world’s biggest DJs. The collaboration made sobriety feel at home in nightlife, engaged 100 million fans, and supported Lyre’s global expansion reflecting Saku’s strength in creating the perfect brand alignment.

“Our network of relationships with celebrities and influencers is strong, and most of them are in demand by brands looking to generate buzz. However, our priority is to lead the brand to a sustainable outcome by consciously selecting relatable talent,” says Vlasaku.

The agency's relationships with talent and brands are frequently long-lasting and characterised by mutual trust. Planning long-term campaigns gives influencers time to build trust with their audience for the product.

Vlasaku advises: “One story can spark attention, but a repeated strategy builds trust and momentum. Authenticity is established when the same creator consistently represents a brand over time, allowing their audience to see the brand as part of their world.”

“Equally important is knowing where each creator delivers best along the journey. Some are powerful at driving awareness, others excel at sparking consideration, and some convert directly to sales. By understanding and repeating what works, we ensure every partnership sits in the right place in the funnel so the strategy flows naturally from first impression to loyal customer.”

Rather than chasing micro-trends, the agency pilots niche creators by region and scales what proves effective.

In an AI-driven world shifting toward processes and data, Vlasaku prioritises building relationships and expressing brand purpose through trusted creators. The result is sustained impact and a strong ROI.

Regarding emerging creator movements, Vlasaku reports: “Authenticity and relatability aren't 'nice to have' anymore; they're the currency of influence. Creators who embody transparency, honesty, and authenticity are shaping culture right now. The real power comes when a creator can instill aspiration while staying grounded in authenticity.” The formula for earning the trust of influencer audiences isn’t complex: establish longstanding partnerships with reliable creators who consistently deliver, proving brand loyalty and becoming trusted brand ambassadors in the eyes of their audience.

