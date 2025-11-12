How locally-driven hotels are driving West Africa's hospitality resurgence

West Africa’s hospitality industry is entering a new era of growth and self-determination. With hotel developments now accounting for nearly half of all new projects across Africa, locally owned and operated brands are redefining what it means to deliver world-class hospitality rooted in regional insight, agility, and authenticity.

West Africa's mid-tier hotel sector is outpacing global recovery with occupancy rates hitting 75% compared to the 66% global average (STR global hotel industry performance update).

Regional turnover has jumped 50% in key markets over the past three years, despite currency challenges and economic headwinds.

According to the 2025 Hotel Chain Development Pipelines in Africa report, hotel developments in West Africa now make up 45% of all hospitality projects on the continent.

A structural shift

With Nigeria slated to host the Intra-African Trade Fair in 2027 – expected to attract 30,000 delegates – the real test isn’t just about how many rooms are available, but whether the country’s hospitality sector can operate at the scale, consistency and quality such an international event demands.

Industry observers point to a structural shift in the region's hospitality landscape: the emergence of locally-driven, operationally agile hotel brands that understand the unique dynamics of the West African markets.

Paul Umoh, managing director of Bon Hotels West Africa, attributes the sector’s resilience to a rising class of local entrepreneurs and intra-regional business travellers – a segment often overlooked by traditional international brands.

“Global operators too often parachute in a one-size-fits-all model,” says Umoh. “We grow from the ground up – with African ownership, operations and guests in mind.”

Now operating across key West African markets, Bon’s increasingly diversified portfolio is becoming a case study in how mid-tier, locally-led hospitality can drive returns in regions many global players continue to misread.

Rethinking the regional approach

While capital cities like Accra and Abuja remain key markets, it’s the emergence of secondary cities that is reshaping the regional hotel map.

Places like Kumasi (Ghana), Enugu (Nigeria), and Lomé (Togo) are becoming focal points for infrastructure growth, private investment and travelling professionals – from NGOs to energy contractors.

To meet this demand, Bon Hotels has launched its “circuit strategy”: a connected portfolio of dependable hotels across growth hubs.

This makes it easier for business travellers to move smoothly between cities and countries. “Being the only credible hotel in a city like Warri or Kano makes you indispensable,” says Umoh.

“You become the go-to venue for corporate meetings, government delegations and international agencies.”

This strategy is already paying off. In Ghana Bon is developing a mix of urban hotels, game lodges and resort properties such as Bon Hotel Crown Forest, giving it one of the most diversified footprints in the mid-tier category.

Operational agility meets local ownership

Yet growth in West Africa isn’t just about geography – it’s about understanding capital psychology.

When Bon introduced a new loyalty programme offering a 50% guest discount, it was met with sharp resistance from hotel owners concerned about profitability.

Bon responded quickly, rolling out a rebalanced model tailored to provide value while protecting investor margins. The move underscores a key point: operational success in West Africa demands agility and transparency.

“In this region, most hotel owners use their own funds – not institutional backing,” Umoh explains. “That kind of personal capital comes with emotion and the need for fast results. You must be agile, consultative and crystal-clear in how you operate.”

This ability to pivot, he notes, is what sets regional operators apart from slow-moving multinationals.

Hospitality with an African heart

Bon's approach is not just business travel, but a cultural connection.

Nearly 80% of Bon guests are local or regional, and the group has built its model accordingly: 90% of its general managers are local hires, developed through partnerships with training institutions like The Dewdrop Institute in Enugu, Nigeria – a hospitality-focused NGO and social enterprise.

This local-first mindset carries through to menus, design and guest interaction. In each property, the majority of dishes reflect local taste – menus feature up to 85% West African cuisine, from Ghanaian palm nut soup to Ivorian kedjenou. The idea isn’t just comfort – it’s resonance.

“We don’t want guests to feel like they’ve left home,” says Umoh.

“This is hospitality the African way – close, warm, intuitive.”

This balance of global-standard systems with local soul has become Bon’s signature. It’s also earning praise across the region, demonstrating that hospitality built by Africans, for Africans, is no longer a niche approach – it’s the future.

A playbook for growth in Africa

As other brands chase market share in Africa, Bon’s trajectory offers a compelling alternative: build networks, not just hotels; empower local owners, not just shareholders; and prioritise authenticity over imported luxury.

With occupancy and average daily rates climbing, Umoh believes the company’s experience is a benchmark for broader industry transformation.

“African business travellers are demanding more,” he says. “If your hotels understand their journeys, their preferences, their pain points – you win.”