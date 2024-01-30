Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaBinanceJNPRAICPA & CIMASAICAMesh TradeAfriGISEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Financial Services Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    How a leading financial services provider reached 3.4m South Africans by advertising on BusinessTech

    Issued by Broad Media
    30 Jan 2024
    30 Jan 2024
    Display advertising campaigns on BusinessTech enjoy exceptional reach and click-through rates.
    How a leading financial services provider reached 3.4m South Africans by advertising on BusinessTech

    Display advertising campaigns on BusinessTech provide South African companies with excellent brand exposure, and an unrivalled reach and click-through rate (CTR).

    While the recognised average CTR for display branding is 0.15%, BusinessTech display campaigns significantly exceed this while reaching a large audience of purchasing decision-makers.

  • Click here to contact BusinessTech’s marketing team.

    • An excellent example of this performance in action is a display advertising campaign a leading South African financial services provider (FSP) recently ran on BusinessTech over 10 months.

    It saw the FSP reach 3.4 million readers over the course of the campaign while maintaining a higher-than-average CTR.

    This impressive performance is thanks to the prominent positioning of display banners on BusinessTech, as well as the trust that readers have in the website.

    Reach BusinessTech’s audience

    BusinessTech’s audience consists of 5 million monthly South African readers who consume over 26 million pages of content every month.

    Even more impressive is the fact that BusinessTech’s readership primarily comprises South Africa’s most influential professionals, including:

    • 2.9 million Business and purchasing decision-makers
    • 856,000 Business owners
    • 712,000 Senior managers
    • 131,000 Directors and CEOs

    Our marketing team makes it easy to reach this impressive audience through display advertising. Click here to contact BusinessTech’s marketing team.

    Read more: BusinessTech, Broad Media
    NextOptions


    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

    Related

    What&#x2019;s next in 2024 &#x2013; season 9 of South Africa&#x2019;s favourite tech video podcast is coming soon
    Broad MediaWhat’s next in 2024 – season 9 of South Africa’s favourite tech video podcast is coming soon
    Business Talk kicks off 2024 with Season 10
    Broad MediaBusiness Talk kicks off 2024 with Season 10
    5 great pieces of advice for South African marketing professionals
    Broad Media5 great pieces of advice for South African marketing professionals
    How BusinessTech turbocharged Monocle&#x2019;s marketing in South Africa
    Broad MediaHow BusinessTech turbocharged Monocle’s marketing in South Africa
    Display branding on BusinessTech has never been more popular in South Africa &#x2013; here&#x2019;s why
    Broad MediaDisplay branding on BusinessTech has never been more popular in South Africa – here’s why
    How your business can leverage Daily Investor&#x2019;s rapid growth using sponsored articles
    Broad MediaHow your business can leverage Daily Investor’s rapid growth using sponsored articles
    What&#x2019;s Next with Aki: The massive growth of South Africa&#x2019;s biggest technology podcast
    Broad MediaWhat’s Next with Aki: The massive growth of South Africa’s biggest technology podcast
    Reach South African investors and finance professionals with sponsored articles on Daily Investor
    Broad MediaReach South African investors and finance professionals with sponsored articles on Daily Investor
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz