DevConf2024: Gold sponsorship and stellar speaker line-up for BET Software

BET Software is proud to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at DevConf 2024, on 7 May in Johannesburg, and 9 May in Cape Town.

Last year’s DevConf was filled with inspiration, learning, and collaboration.

As a Gold Sponsor, BET Software reaffirms its commitment to fostering innovation and driving the future of software development through collaboration and knowledge sharing within the developer community. This partnership highlights BET Software’s dedication to supporting the growth and advancement of developers worldwide.

DevConf is renowned for bringing together developers, industry experts, and thought leaders from around the globe to exchange ideas and explore emerging technologies. With a diverse line-up of speakers and engaging sessions, the conference promises to be an opportunity for attendees to gain insights, network with peers, and stay at the forefront of the tech landscape.

In addition to its sponsorship, BET Software is proud to announce two team members who will be sharing their expertise as part of a panel of speakers. Sean Cremer, a software architect, will tackle “Surviving IT Project Warzones”, and Jonathan Maurer, a technical lead, will “Delve into the Dungeons of Cybersecurity”.

"We are thrilled to be sponsoring DevConf again, and to have our speakers contribute to the enriching dialogue and exchange of ideas at this event," says Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software.

"At BET Software, we recognise the importance of empowering developers with the tools, knowledge, and resources they need to drive innovation and create meaningful impact in our industry," he added.

BET Software invites attendees to visit its booth at both DevConf events, at Emperors Palace Conference Centre in Johannesburg, and Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town.