GL events SA and EEW announce strategic partnership for YIOGS 2026

GL events South Africa, a global leader in the integrated solutions and services for events, is pleased to announce its selection as the official Event Management Partner for the prestigious Youth in Oil and Gas Summit (YIOGS) taking place in Walvis Bay, Namibia, from 23-25 July 2026.

Ishmael Atanasi; CEO, GL events South Africa Justina Erastus; Founder, YIOGS

This partnership leverages the extensive international and regional expertise of GL events South Africa, the group’s African flagship, to enhance the growth and scalability of the YIOG Summit.

In a strategic move to prioritise regional impact, GL events have partnered with local infrastructure provider Exhibition and Event Warehouse (EEW). This collaboration exemplifies the ‘Think Global, Act Local’ philosophy, ensuring the transfer of global expertise while maintaining a strong commitment to local content and community development.

Driving economic growth through the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector

The energy sector remains a primary driver of African economies, with regional investments in oil, gas, and renewables projected to see significant year-on-year growth through 2030. Events like the YIOG Summit serve as vital economic enablers, fostering high-level networking, policy discussion, and cross-border trade.

Together, GL events and EEW are dedicated to supporting the local MICE sector, recognising that a robust events industry creates jobs, stimulates tourism, and provides a platform for the next generation of energy leaders.

Leadership perspectives

"Our collaboration with GL events represents a powerful synergy of local insight and international standards," said Andre Bok, CEO of Exhibition and Event Warehouse. "By working closely together, we are sharing skills and expertise that will elevate the local infrastructure landscape and ensure this project delivers world-class quality for Namibia."

"GL events are committed to growing our footprint in Africa through meaningful partnerships that empower local markets," said Ishmael Atanasi, CEO of GL events South Africa. "We are proud to support the Youth in Oil and Gas Summit, providing the management expertise and scale necessary to drive the local economy and foster long-term opportunities for youth within the energy sector."

"Having the combined expertise of GL events and EEW behind us is a milestone for the summit," said Justina Eratus, founder and CEO of YIOGS. "Their support allows us to scale our vision, ensuring that the youth are not just spectators but active participants in the evolution of the energy industry. This partnership is a testament to how global collaboration can yield significant local impact."

About GL events South Africa

GL events is a world-class provider of integrated solutions and services for events operating across the three main market segments: conventions, conferences, and congresses; cultural, sports, and political events; and trade shows and exhibitions for professionals and the public.

About Exhibition and Event Warehouse (EEW)

EEW is a premier local infrastructure and exhibition provider based in Namibia, specialising in high-quality event builds, logistics, and technical support.

About Youth in Oil and Gas (YIOG) Summit

The YIOG Summit is a premier platform dedicated to engaging young professionals and entrepreneurs in the burgeoning energy sector, focusing on education, innovation, and sustainable development.



