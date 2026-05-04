Durban ICC-Based Operations give GL events a competitive edge

GL events South Africa continues to reinforce its commitment to seamless event delivery with its strategically located Durban branch, based directly at the Durban International Convention Centre (DICC). This unique positioning provides clients with a powerful advantage: fully integrated, in‑house production facilities located at the venue itself.

Operating from within the DICC allows GL events to significantly reduce logistics complexities and costs traditionally associated with transporting infrastructure, equipment, and production resources. With technical, marquee, and event infrastructure capabilities housed on site, clients benefit from faster turnaround times, improved operational efficiency, and a more sustainable event footprint.

“Our Durban ICC location enables us to deliver smarter, faster and more cost‑effective solutions for events coming into the city,” says Yudeshni Pencelliah, general manager KZN. “Having production facilities directly at the venue means fewer trucks on the road, reduced setup times and tighter quality control – all of which translate into real value for our clients.”

This advantage is particularly relevant as Durban prepares to host a strong portfolio of high‑profile national and international events. GL events Durban is ideally positioned to support major upcoming exhibitions, conferences and lifestyle events taking place at both the Durban Exhibition Centre (DEC) and Durban ICC, including:

Africa’s Travel Indaba



South African Council of Shopping Centre’s (SACSC) Congress 2026 later in the year



The House and Garden Show, among many others

With Durban continuing to grow as a leading meetings, exhibitions and events destination, GL events’ on‑the‑ground presence ensures organisers have access to streamlined event delivery, technical expertise and turnkey infrastructure, all under one roof.

As the events industry increasingly prioritises efficiency, sustainability and cost control, GL events Durban stands out as a strong local partner, purpose‑built to support the city’s most important events now and into the future.

About GL events South Africa

GL events is a specialist in integrated event solutions for exhibitions, trade shows and conferences, offering bespoke stands through to sustainable solutions with a strong focus on high-quality delivery.



