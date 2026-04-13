Empowering the next generation: Local collaboration strengthens South Africa’s growing MICE industry

The Cape Town and Western Cape Convention Bureau (WESGRO), in partnership with GL events South Africa, recently hosted an educational site visit for third‑year Events Management students to close off the month of March.

This initiative is a powerful expression of our think local value, energising professional communities through innovation, meaningful connections, and strong collaborations.

Supporting a growing national MICE ecosystem

South Africa’s MICE industry continues to strengthen its position as one of the continent’s most dynamic business events markets. Over the past few years, the sector has experienced increased global interest, a steady resurgence in in‑person business events, and rising demand for technically skilled event professionals. As major business events return at scale, destinations such as Cape Town and Johannesburg are attracting more international buyers, industry delegations, and association meetings, creating new opportunities for local talent.

Against this backdrop, initiatives that expose students to real operational environments play a vital role in ensuring South Africa has a strong, future-ready workforce to meet growing demand.

Building skills that align to industry trends

Event organisers across the region are increasingly prioritising innovation, technical excellence, and experiential design. From immersive production and advanced audiovisual capability to flexible event formats and enhanced logistics planning, the sector is evolving quickly and requires professionals who understand both creative and technical execution.

During the site visit, students explored the full lifecycle of event delivery, gaining practical exposure to infrastructure setup and on‑site coordination. These are exactly the competencies becoming essential as events grow more complex, more interactive, and more technology-enabled.

Strengthening local talent through collaboration

Collaboration remains a defining feature of South Africa’s MICE success. Partnerships between destinations, industry suppliers, venue operators, and training institutions are helping to build a steady pipeline of skilled youth who can contribute meaningfully to the sector’s growth. As more organisations recognise the importance of nurturing emerging talent, initiatives like this site visit are becoming a key part of industry development, ensuring that students graduate with both theoretical understanding and hands-on confidence.

Empowering the next generation of event professionals

For the students who participated, the experience offered a rich, real-time view of the precision, teamwork, and behind-the-scenes coordination required to deliver professional events. Exposure to industry experts allowed them to ask questions, observe specialised operations, and deepen their understanding of how ideas are transformed into physical experiences.

By grounding academic learning in real-world practice, the site visit helps prepare students for careers in an industry that is not only growing but increasingly recognised as a contributor to tourism, job creation, entrepreneurship, and local economic development.

A meaningful contribution to South Africa’s MICE future

The educational site visit stands as a strong example of the impact local partnerships can make. It reinforces our commitment to energising professional communities, sparking curiosity, building capability, and strengthening the connections that fuel a vibrant, competitive, and innovative MICE industry in South Africa.



