Gavin Gehlig named CEO of Consult by Momentum

Consult by Momentum has appointed Gavin Gehlig as its new chief executive officer.

Source: Supplied. Gavin Gehlig, chief executive officer of Consult by Momentum.

Gehlig’s career has been characterised by proactive leadership, strategic vision, and a keen eye for growth opportunities. Most recently, as the founder and chief executive officer of GrowthHouse, he spearheaded initiatives that significantly accelerated the company’s growth and transformation.

Under his leadership, GrowthHouse experienced a substantial expansion in its client base and sales force, maintaining strong market positions and achieving impressive milestones.

Prior to his tenure at GrowthHouse, Gehlig served as executive head of retail and institutional solutions at NMG Benefits South Africa. In this position, he led strategic planning and sales operations, significantly enhancing revenue streams and team cohesion across multiple channels.

Gehlig admits to an insatiable appetite for learning and is particularly fascinated by the potential and implications of advancements in artificial intelligence, remaining abreast of these developments and how they affect the financial services industry, in particular.

Leadership, academic excellence

Next month, Gehlig will graduate with an MBA specialising in Marketing from Hult International Business School. Hannes van den Berg, executive head of Momentum Advice and Gehlig’s predecessor says that Gehlig’s academic achievements, stellar professional track record and strategic and ethical leadership style make him an ideal fit for steering the business to new heights.

“An innovative and dynamic leader, Gavin brings a wealth of experience and a relentless determination for excellence to his new role. His professional journey has been marked by a commitment to empowering teams, fostering collaboration, and driving sustainable growth. We are thrilled to have him at the helm of Consult by Momentum, as he leads the business into the next chapter,” says Van Den Berg.

Says Gehlig: “I’m incredibly honoured to step into the role of CEO at Consult by Momentum. This opportunity represents not just a career milestone, but a chance to lead a talented team in driving impactful digital transformation. Together, we will push the boundaries of innovation and elevate our services, ensuring our clients thrive in an ever-evolving market.”