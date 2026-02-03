From clients to creative allies

This comes more naturally than one may think. When you work together in this way, you get a sense very quickly of what is important to your client, what their unique skills are, and where they can and want to add value. That understanding is key, as well as leading the conversation and having a direct and open relationship to flesh out any grey areas.

How has the co-creator role reshaped your Moonsport’s work, impacted the internal culture and energy of the team? It’s cultivated a culture of collaboration, accountability, and ownership. Everyone feels a personal stake in what we produce. We’re not just executing briefs; we’re helping define them. That ownership loop, putting your heart into something and then seeing it come to life. It drives team pride. It’s also created an environment where people genuinely want to be here. In interviews, we’ve heard how our work and approach attract talent. That’s humbling and affirming. Internally, people thrive when they see their work flourish in the world, on screens, in stadiums, in public spaces.

How does the team approach briefs or client conversations? Sometimes we don’t just respond to briefs; we often co-write them with the client (it all depends on the situation). We start by asking: What does success look like? What are you trying to achieve? Then we workshop the brief together. That early alignment creates understanding, not just execution. Our proven process blends strategy and creativity. We believe in conversations, not presentations. It’s about building chemistry, understanding what makes the client tick, and helping them shape their vision of success.

Do you find that your team feels more ownership and pride in the work? Absolutely. There’s a massive sense of ownership here. People care deeply, and that pride shows up in everything, from how we talk about our work to how we support each other. There’s this loop of ownership → reward → pride that feeds back into the culture. People love seeing their work out in the world. And it only works because they feel safe, seen, and empowered to own it.