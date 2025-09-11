Football’s back – And so are the stories that inspire

There’s nothing quite like the start of a new football season – the energy, the anticipation, the feeling that anything is possible. For us at Scholars, it was more than just a sporting moment – it was an opportunity to tell a story about passion, unity, and possibility.

Our latest campaign brought us deep into the heart of the game, capturing not only the thrill on the pitch but also the stories around it: the fans, the culture, and the shared sense of belonging that football creates. Working with our agency partner T+W, our brief was to go beyond highlight reels and create a film that reminded people why they fell in love with football in the first place.

From scripting in collaboration with the talented creatives at T+W, to production seamlessly led by our team at Scholars – fearlessly helmed by Tami Jacobs – and finally into post-production, where the real play and crafting happens, as our director Colwyn Thomas would say. Every choice was about authenticity. The commentary carried the emotional weight, the music built the anticipation, and the cinematography brought a raw, unfiltered energy.

You can watch the final film here: New Football Season.

What excites us most is not just the finished piece, but the response. This project proved once again that sport has the power to move people when told with honesty and craft. Because behind every match are millions of personal stories waiting to be shared.

As the season kicks off, we’re proud to have played our part in shaping its narrative. Here’s to more moments that inspire, more stories that unite, and more collaborations that push creative boundaries.



