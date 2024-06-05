Finance Banking
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SAICAAsk AfrikaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Banking News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards: Standard Bank and SBG Securities triumph

    2 Aug 2024
    2 Aug 2024
    Standard Bank and SBG Securities recently demonstrated their excellence in the financial sector by securing top honours in the prestigious Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards for 2024.
    Source: Supplied. Marc Ter Mors, head of Equities Research at SBG Securities.
    Source: Supplied. Marc Ter Mors, head of Equities Research at SBG Securities.

    Standard Bank Research and its stockbroker SBG Securities remain South Africa’s top research house, with their teams clinching 1st or 2nd place in 32 out of 46 overall categories.

    Additionally, Standard Bank/SBG Securities was named ‘Top Research House’ in South Africa. This achievement marks the eighth time in the past nine years.

    The Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards, in partnership with IRESS and the JSE, are designed to highlight the exceptional work of analysts who provide critical insights and research that drive investment decisions.

    These awards rank analysts and firms across 40 different research categories and six service categories, with an overall firm-for-research recognised through a weighted aggregation of firm performance in each research category.

    Marc Ter Mors, head of Equities Research at SBG Securities, commented on the achievement: “Standard Bank/SBG Securities’ strong showing, among 27 competitor firms and 345 participating analysts, is a testament to the depth of our sector coverage as well as the thought leadership, where we bring our multidisciplinary insights to bear, aiding our clients’ investment processes across markets.

    "We assist our clients in realising their investment mandates and goals by combining such investment insights and corporate access, with the strength of our top-ranked sales, execution, and administration services.”

    The survey, comprising 40 specific research categories, garnered the assessments of 49 South African institutions, and Standard Bank was ranked 1st in 21 categories, up from 16 in 2023.

    The Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards are a significant event in the financial industry, recognising the hard work and expertise of analysts who play a crucial role in the investment landscape. By acknowledging these professionals, the awards highlight the importance of high-quality research and analysis in making informed investment decisions.

    Read more: Standard Bank, SBG Securities
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related" >

    Related

    Source: @USAID_SAfrica/X. Congratulations to Lesotho’s Jalad Africa who emerged as Regional Exporter of the Year at the Southern Africa Regional Exporters Awards held on 26 July in Gqeberha, South Africa. The awards are part of a collaboration between the US Government through @USAID and @ecdc_developec. .
    #AGOA2024: Standard Bank highlights partnerships, opportunities
    26 Jul 2024
    Worx Group renews 3 year contract with Standard Bank
    Worx GroupWorx Group renews 3 year contract with Standard Bank
    19 Jul 2024
    Jozi My Jozi leads biggest inner-city clean-up on Mandela Day
    aHead Marketing ServicesJozi My Jozi leads biggest inner-city clean-up on Mandela Day
    18 Jul 2024
    Source: Wikimedia Commons.
    Standard Bank supports Motus' growth with £150m facility
    17 Jul 2024
    Dentsu drives innovation in African financial services
    DentsuDentsu drives innovation in African financial services
    9 Jul 2024
    Source: Supplied. Mike Bryer, chief executive officer at Zapper (formerly head of digital platforms at Standard Bank group.)
    Why QR codes are leading the charge
     26 Jun 2024
    More car buyers in SA opt for balloon payments as inflation bites
    More car buyers in SA opt for balloon payments as inflation bites
    24 Jun 2024
    All the Sanef Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards finalists
    All the Sanef Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards finalists
    5 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz