Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards: Standard Bank and SBG Securities triumph

Standard Bank and SBG Securities recently demonstrated their excellence in the financial sector by securing top honours in the prestigious Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards for 2024.

Source: Supplied. Marc Ter Mors, head of Equities Research at SBG Securities.

Standard Bank Research and its stockbroker SBG Securities remain South Africa’s top research house, with their teams clinching 1st or 2nd place in 32 out of 46 overall categories.

Additionally, Standard Bank/SBG Securities was named ‘Top Research House’ in South Africa. This achievement marks the eighth time in the past nine years.

The Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards, in partnership with IRESS and the JSE, are designed to highlight the exceptional work of analysts who provide critical insights and research that drive investment decisions.

These awards rank analysts and firms across 40 different research categories and six service categories, with an overall firm-for-research recognised through a weighted aggregation of firm performance in each research category.

Marc Ter Mors, head of Equities Research at SBG Securities, commented on the achievement: “Standard Bank/SBG Securities’ strong showing, among 27 competitor firms and 345 participating analysts, is a testament to the depth of our sector coverage as well as the thought leadership, where we bring our multidisciplinary insights to bear, aiding our clients’ investment processes across markets.

"We assist our clients in realising their investment mandates and goals by combining such investment insights and corporate access, with the strength of our top-ranked sales, execution, and administration services.”

The survey, comprising 40 specific research categories, garnered the assessments of 49 South African institutions, and Standard Bank was ranked 1st in 21 categories, up from 16 in 2023.

The Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards are a significant event in the financial industry, recognising the hard work and expertise of analysts who play a crucial role in the investment landscape. By acknowledging these professionals, the awards highlight the importance of high-quality research and analysis in making informed investment decisions.