Egg studios launches in South Africa after delivering for 50+ campaigns in 18 months

Egg studios, a new creative technology studio built by Blue Robot, has officially launched after 18 months of delivering interactive digital experiences for more than 50 brands across EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.

Originally developed as an internal capability to meet growing demand for more advanced digital executions, Egg studios has evolved into a standalone offering focused on building high-impact, interactive brand experiences beyond traditional social formats.

The studio specialises in microsites, interactive games, AR and VR experiences, AI-driven solutions, and custom-built digital environments designed to drive measurable engagement and performance. This expansion reflects a broader shift in how brands are approaching digital marketing, moving away from passive exposure toward active participation.

“Egg studios was created to challenge the way digital work is typically scoped, priced, and delivered,” says the team. “We saw a gap between what brands wanted to create and what agencies were realistically delivering. Instead of accepting that gap, we built a model to close it.”

The studio’s approach is rooted in speed, flexibility, and experimentation. By combining creative thinking with technical execution, Egg studios focuses on producing experiences that users actively engage with, rather than simply view.

According to its brand positioning, Egg studios was 'born inside the chaos', taking complex briefs, emerging technologies, and platform limitations, and turning them into structured, high-performing digital experiences . This philosophy underpins its work across markets and industries.

The launch marks a strategic expansion for Blue Robot, as the group continues to invest in capabilities that extend beyond social media into broader digital ecosystems. Egg studios enables brands and agencies to execute ideas that would traditionally be considered too complex, too slow, or too costly.

Importantly, the studio is not positioned as a traditional agency, but rather as a creative technology partner focused on execution. Its work is designed to integrate into existing campaign strategies while elevating the level of interaction and engagement delivered.

Over the past 18 months, Egg studios has collaborated with agencies and brands globally, refining its offering across a wide range of use cases. These include interactive campaign microsites, gamified brand experiences, and technology-led activations designed to increase attention, dwell time, and conversion.

The studio’s vision is to become 'the force behind the internet’s most disruptive, iconic, and culturally relevant digital moments' , with a clear focus on delivering work that resonates with users and drives tangible results for brands.

With its official launch, Egg studios is now opening its doors to agencies and partners looking to push beyond standard digital executions.

Agencies and brands interested in collaborating can reach out directly at az.oc.soidutsggE@suhtiwrentrap or visit https://Eggstudios.co.za/ for more information.



