Homemakers Fair 2026: A curated platform connecting brands with high-intent homeowners

The Homemakers Fair returns to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from 27–29 March 2026, positioning itself not only as a leading consumer exhibition but as a strategic platform for brands, marketers, and industry professionals looking to engage with high-intent homeowners.

With more than three decades of experience, the Homemakers Fair has evolved into a trusted marketplace where quality, credibility, and meaningful brand engagement take precedence. The 2026 edition introduces a deliberately curated exhibitor mix, prioritising relevance, product integrity, and visitor value over scale.

For marketers and industry stakeholders, this curation translates into a highly targeted audience, visitors who are actively planning, researching, and investing in their homes. From renovation and construction to interiors, décor, kitchens, bathrooms, and outdoor living, the show attracts consumers at various stages of the decision-making journey, creating strong opportunities for conversion-driven engagement.

“Globally, we are seeing a shift towards the home as a space of identity, investment, and wellbeing,” says Michelle Crouwkamp, head of Events at Homemakers. “For brands, this presents a valuable opportunity to connect with consumers who are not just browsing, but actively seeking solutions that align with how they want to live.”

Beyond product showcasing, the Homemakers Fair delivers an immersive environment that encourages longer dwell time and deeper engagement. A festival-style atmosphere, complete with curated food experiences, wine tastings, and live entertainment, supports a relaxed yet purposeful visitor journey, enabling brands to build stronger connections with their audience.

For industry professionals, the event also offers valuable insights into current consumer trends, product innovation, and the evolving home improvement landscape in South Africa.

Trade Invitation

Marketing professionals, media, retailers, developers, and industry stakeholders are invited to experience the Homemakers Fair through a complimentary trade registration.

Register for your complimentary trade ticket here: https://www.homemakersonline.co.za/trade/.

Event information

Dates: 27–29 March 2026

Venue: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre, cnr R55 and Allandale Road, Kyalami Estate, Midrand

Times:

Friday: 10am – 6pm

Saturday & Sunday: 9am – 6pm

Tickets:

Available online at www.homemakersfair.co.za or via ticketing partner Tixsa – www.tixsa.co.za.

Ticket prices:

Adults: R140 (R130 if you buy online)

Pensioners: R90

Scholars: R50

Bestie’s Pass: R200 (2 adults, Friday only, online tickets only)

Weekend Pass: R350

Family Pass: R330 (2 adults and 2 children)

Parking: R20

About the Homemakers Fair

For over 30 years, the Homemakers Fair has connected homeowners with trusted experts, innovative products, and practical inspiration. Known for its credibility and industry insight, the expo remains a cornerstone event for anyone serious about improving, investing in, and enjoying their home.

Follow us:

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/HOMEMAKERSfair/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/homemakersfair/

Website – www.homemakersfair.co.za

Watch the 2025 Highlight video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22rEVQ3UtJo

Watch the 2026 Promo video: https://youtu.be/xdv6X2f4JC8

For more information: 086 111 4663 or az.oc.as-srekamemoh@opxe.



