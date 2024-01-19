Eduvos: Your gateway to success – Surpassing matric expectations and shaping your future

The Department of Basic Education revealed that 282,894 matriculants qualified for admission to bachelor studies at universities. However, there is only space for around 197,000 first-time university students at public universities in South Africa. Eduvos recognises the growing need for accessible and diverse educational pathways.
While university space remains limited, Eduvos proudly welcomed more first-year students than some of its public university counterparts in 2023 and is poised to continue this upward trajectory. The institution provides an exceptional alternative to public universities.
"Eduvos is progressive, forward-thinking, agile, and fast-paced,” says Eduvos CEO Siegie Brownlee. “Our organisation and staff live out a 'growth mindset’, and fully embrace modern technologies, innovations, and changes to the professional and academic landscape to better equip our students with the skills, knowledge and attributes needed to prosper in the current and future working world."
Eduvos understands that every student’s academic journey is unique. The institution has over 20 fully accredited, internationally recognised qualifications which means that no matter a student’s matric results, there is a study option that works for them. These include:
Eduvos is South Africa's leading private higher education provider, recognised for its exceptional academic standards, diverse qualifications, and student-centric approach. Eduvos believes in providing a holistic learning environment at its 12 campuses where the potential of each student can be unlocked to ultimately help lead Africa.
