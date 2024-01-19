Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

EduvosStoneThe Social Employment FundAdopt-a-SchoolAFDARosebank CollegeFundiConnectNorth-West University (NWU)CoronationCornerstone InstituteSACAPSnapplifyOur Salad MixDigify AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Eduvos: Your gateway to success – Surpassing matric expectations and shaping your future

    Issued by Eduvos
    1 Feb 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    With the 2023 matric results exceeding expectations, Eduvos, South Africa's leading private higher education provider, extends its warmest congratulations to every matriculant. No matter your results, Eduvos has a place for you.
    Eduvos: Your gateway to success &#x2013; Surpassing matric expectations and shaping your future

    The Department of Basic Education revealed that 282,894 matriculants qualified for admission to bachelor studies at universities. However, there is only space for around 197,000 first-time university students at public universities in South Africa. Eduvos recognises the growing need for accessible and diverse educational pathways.

    While university space remains limited, Eduvos proudly welcomed more first-year students than some of its public university counterparts in 2023 and is poised to continue this upward trajectory. The institution provides an exceptional alternative to public universities.

    "Eduvos is progressive, forward-thinking, agile, and fast-paced,” says Eduvos CEO Siegie Brownlee. “Our organisation and staff live out a 'growth mindset’, and fully embrace modern technologies, innovations, and changes to the professional and academic landscape to better equip our students with the skills, knowledge and attributes needed to prosper in the current and future working world."

    Eduvos understands that every student’s academic journey is unique. The institution has over 20 fully accredited, internationally recognised qualifications which means that no matter a student’s matric results, there is a study option that works for them. These include:

    • Degrees: Dive deep into your chosen field and earn internationally recognised qualifications that open doors to rewarding careers.
    • Higher certificates: Gain practical, career-ready knowledge in just one year, ideal for immediate job entry or further study.
    • Short courses and pre-degree programmes: Upskill, specialise, or refresh your knowledge – gain valuable credentials to stay ahead of the curve. Bridge the gap that will help you gain entry into a full Eduvos degree.

    About Eduvos:

    Eduvos is South Africa's leading private higher education provider, recognised for its exceptional academic standards, diverse qualifications, and student-centric approach. Eduvos believes in providing a holistic learning environment at its 12 campuses where the potential of each student can be unlocked to ultimately help lead Africa.

    For media enquiries contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak.

    Find Eduvos online:

    Website: eduvos.com
    Twitter: @edu_vos
    Instagram: @eduvoseducation
    YouTube: youtube.com/@EduvosEducation

    Read more: higher education, matric, Eduvos, Kara van der Berg
    NextOptions


    Eduvos
    Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.

    Related

    In face of NSFAS delays, Eduvos opens doors to education
    EduvosIn face of NSFAS delays, Eduvos opens doors to education
    Eduvos IT students shine at MTN NextGen Women in Stem programme
    EduvosEduvos IT students shine at MTN NextGen Women in Stem programme
    Matrics of 2023 achieve highest pass rate in the history of NSC exams
    Matrics of 2023 achieve highest pass rate in the history of NSC exams
     19 Jan 2024
    Eduvos offers a pathway to your dream career, regardless of results
    EduvosEduvos offers a pathway to your dream career, regardless of results
    Eduvos&#x2019;s funding partnerships open doors of opportunity
    EduvosEduvos’s funding partnerships open doors of opportunity
    Eduvos partners with Pepkor IT to link education and the world of work
    EduvosEduvos partners with Pepkor IT to link education and the world of work
    Eduvos at Africa Games Week &#x2013; Empowering education through esports and casual gaming
    EduvosEduvos at Africa Games Week – Empowering education through esports and casual gaming
    Eduvos Game Jam winners to present at rAge
    EduvosEduvos Game Jam winners to present at rAge
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz