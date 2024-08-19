Subscribe & Follow
Doritos unleashes fearlessly flavourful new Grilled BBQ Flavour in collaboration with bold faces and events
Podcasters Seemah, Zille Wizzy, Yanda Woods, rapper Money Badoo and popular TikTokers join Doritos on Fearlessly Flavourful campaign
Images supplied
Doritos, the brand famous for being bold, is taking flavour to the people with the launch of its latest flavour innovation, the Grilled BBQ Flavour. In true Doritos style, the brand celebrates its new Fearlessly Flavourful campaign, bringing the excitement straight to the people through bold partnerships and experiences nationwide.
To kick off the campaign, Doritos unveiled the new Grilled BBQ flavour at Homecoming Events’ Friends Like Me this past weekend, setting the stage for an explosive journey of taste and culture. The brand is boldly stepping into culinary experiences with its first-ever Doritos Loaded Truck which gave fans a chance to experience a flavourful selection of Doritos Grilled BBQ-inspired menu items and is set to take over festivals over the coming months.
Image Courtesy of Siseko Nonthlahla (@siceqo)
Ntumi Kondile, brand manager Tortilla Chips Category at PepsiCo South Africa, shared his excitement about the new campaign “Doritos is all about challenging the ordinary and pushing boundaries. With our new Grilled BBQ flavour, we’re not just launching a new product, we’re igniting a movement that celebrates boldness and fearless flavour. The Fearlessly Flavourful campaign is a call to action for our consumers to embrace their true selves and live life unapologetically. Our new flavour is in stores nationwide and we can’t wait for South Africa to taste what we’ve cooked up!”
Image Courtesy of Siseko Nonthlahla (@siceqo)
To amplify the brand-new flavour Doritos will launch “In the Truck” a first-of-its-kind limited social series that will bring together food, lifestyle, and fearless flavour in one epic adventure. The series stars an exciting line-up of personalities who embody Doritos’ spirit of boldness, including Seemah, Zille Wizzy, and Yanda Woods from the Spreading Humour podcast, Hip Hop artist Money Badoo, content creator and YouTuber Sasha Domnikov, and popular TikTok stars Ugly Young Boy and Siv Za.
Fans can expect to experience Dorito's fearless new flavour and more events in the coming weeks including Mini United on the 7th of September. Get a taste of the Dorito's all-new Grilled BBQ flavour available in retail stores nationwide.
Catch all the action on Doritos South Africa’s social media:
- Instagram: @DoritosSA
- Facebook: DoritosSouthAfrica
- TikTok: @DoritosSA
